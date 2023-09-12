Today Coca-Cola® launched Coca-Cola® Y3000 Zero Sugar, a new limited-edition flavour and AI-powered experience from Coca-Cola® Creations. Coca-Cola® Y3000 Zero Sugar is the first futuristic flavour co-created with human and artificial intelligence from Coca-Cola®, celebrating an optimistic future through the connections we make. The drop also includes an incredible new AI-powered experience that will give fans an unexpected and exciting perspective on what the year 3000 could look like.

The unique Creation unlocks a shared experience of Real Magic, offering fans a refreshing taste and a glimpse of what the future could look like through Coca-Cola’s new AI-powered experience. By scanning the Coca-Cola® Y3000 can, fans will be taken to the Creations Hub where they can use the customized Y3000 AI lens to imagine what the world could look like in the future.

“Our ambition for Coca-Cola Creations is to create unexpected and magical moments for our fans. Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone’s idea of what the future might look like,” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company. “With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future.”

Coca-Cola® created the Y3000 experience by tapping into human and artificial intelligence to understand how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colours, flavours and more. Fan’s perspectives from around the world, combined with insights gathered from artificial intelligence, helped inspire Coca-Cola® to create the unique taste of Y3000.

The new Creation features a futuristic packaging design including light and optimistic tones, a Coca-Cola® Creations logo composed of effervescent bubbles, and the Coca-Cola Spencerian Script with fluid dot clusters that merge to represent the human connections of our future planet. Co-created with artificial intelligence, the design showcases liquid in a morphing, evolving state, communicated through form and colour changes that emphasize a positive future.

To further bring the Y3000 experience to life, Coca-Cola® will also launch a capsule collection in collaboration with AMBUSH®, a genre-defying fashion brand founded by designer Yoon Ahn. The limited-edition collection includes apparel and accessories inspired by the future and will be available this fall at AMBUSHDESIGN.com.

Coca-Cola® Y3000 Zero Sugar is available in select markets around the world, including the United States and Canada, and follows the recent launch of Coca-Cola® Ultimate Zero Sugar. A full-sugar version will be available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For more information about Coca-Cola® Creations, visit www.coca-cola.com/creations.