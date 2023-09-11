WHITESAND and ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – Get ready for a day with a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of showers later on. Here’s your weather update:
Today’s Weather Outlook: Mixed Conditions
Today offers a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high temperature for the day reaches 13 degrees, with a UV index of 4, indicating moderate conditions.
Tonight’s Conditions: Clearing in the Evening
Tonight, the skies will clear in the evening, and the temperature drops to minus 1 degrees.
Tuesday’s Script: Sunny Skies Ahead
Tuesday brings sunny skies, with the high temperature reaching 14 degrees.
Enjoy the Mix of Conditions, Whitesand and Armstrong!
Prepare for a day with a mix of sun and cloud and the possibility of showers. If you capture any cool weather pics or updates, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.