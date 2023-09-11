Residents in Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon, get ready for a day with mixed cloud cover and a chance of showers. Here’s your weather update:

Today’s Weather Preview: Mainly Cloudy with Showers

Expect mainly cloudy skies today with a 40 percent chance of showers, and a high temperature of 12 degrees. The UV index is 4, indicating moderate conditions.

Tonight’s Conditions: Mainly Cloudy with a Chance of Evening Showers

Tonight, skies remain mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. The low temperature is expected to drop to 6 degrees.

Tuesday’s Script: Cloudy Conditions Continue

On Tuesday, cloudy conditions persist, with the high temperature reaching 15 degrees. The UV index remains at 3, indicating moderate conditions.

Stay Prepared for Mixed Weather, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon!

Prepare for a day with mixed cloud cover and the possibility of showers. If you capture any cool weather pics or updates, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.