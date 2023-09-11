Ignace, ON – The Ignace Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with support from the Dryden OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), successfully arrested and charged an individual following a motor vehicle theft incident.

Vehicle Theft and Recovery

On September 8th, 2023, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Ignace OPP members responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle had been taken from in front of a local motel in Ignace.

Fortunately, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned later, and officers were able to recover it, including the keys. The relieved owner had their vehicle returned promptly.

Charges Laid

As a result of the investigation, Bryan CARD, 38-years-old, from Ignace, ON, has been taken into custody and charged with the following offences:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Driving while under suspension

Failure to comply with a release order (other than attending court)

Court Appearance

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Kenora District Bail Court on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 937-5577. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at Canadian Crime Stoppers.