Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service has concluded its investigation into a sudden death case, and the scene has been cleared. Here’s the update:

Incident Details

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, at around 2:00 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the Marina Park Drive and North Water Street area following reports of a possible body discovery.

Discovery of Deceased Male

Upon their arrival, first responders discovered the lifeless body of a male. In response to this discovery, members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units were called in to conduct a thorough investigation.

Investigation Update

The investigation has now transitioned into a private matter between the deceased individual’s next of kin and the investigators. As a result, no further media updates regarding this case are anticipated at this time.