Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shreena LOON, 21, who was last seen in the area of John and Ontario Streets around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Description of Shreena LOON

Indigenous female

Approximately 5’11” tall

Thin build

Medium-length brown hair

Brown eyes

Clothing Description

Shreena was last seen wearing:

Black pants

Black hoodie

Black shoes

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Shreena LOON, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. You can also provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.