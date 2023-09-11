Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shreena LOON, 21, who was last seen in the area of John and Ontario Streets around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Description of Shreena LOON
- Indigenous female
- Approximately 5’11” tall
- Thin build
- Medium-length brown hair
- Brown eyes
Clothing Description
Shreena was last seen wearing:
- Black pants
- Black hoodie
- Black shoes
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Shreena LOON, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. You can also provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.