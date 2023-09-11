Kenora, ON – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), aided by the Kenora OPP Crime Unit, is actively probing a reported robbery at a business on Valley Drive in Kenora.

Robbery at Business

On September 5, 2023, at approximately 8:45 PM, three individuals entered the establishment, with one of them brandishing a firearm resembling a pistol, threatening an employee, and demanding money. Subsequently, the suspects fled the scene, absconding with an undisclosed sum of currency. The police were alerted to the situation. Kenora OPP, in collaboration with the Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K-9 Unit, conducted a search of the area, but it yielded no results.

Swift Identification and Arrests

Thorough investigative work led to the rapid identification and apprehension of the suspects.

Tray OGEMAH, a 24-year-old resident of Winnipeg, is charged with Robbery using a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm. Ogemah has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Courtney SCOTT, a 25-year-old Kenora resident, is charged with robbery using a firearm and has been released on an undertaking, with a later court appearance in Kenora.

Jordan SKEAD, a 25-year-old Kenora resident, is charged with robbery using a firearm and has also been released on an undertaking, with a future court appearance in Kenora.

Seeking Information

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to promptly contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 548-5534. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.