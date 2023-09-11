THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – Thunder Bay local and longtime CBC journalist Mary-Jean Cormier has been announced as the permanent host of CBC’s Superior Morning.

“I’m honoured to continue telling the stories of the people and places across northwestern Ontario each and every weekday morning,” said Mary-Jean Cormier.

“Being named the permanent host of Superior Morning is a career highlight, and I look forward to growing my connection with our dedicated audience and the wider community.”

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Mary-Jean is deeply entrenched in the community where she works, lives and plays. She joined CBC in 2000 as a roving reporter and worked in stations across Ontario and British Columbia before returning home to Thunder Bay to tell the stories of her city.

“Mary-Jean is a familiar and trusted voice to our listeners in Thunder Bay and throughout the region. Her dedication to the show and to her community shines through in her work, and we are thrilled to have her lead the Superior Morning team,” said Erin Noel, managing editor, Ontario Region.

Mary-Jean is joined by fellow local CBC journalists Matt Fratpietro and Olivia Levesque who start your mornings with friendly banter and quality conversations. Listeners can rely on this team for local and international news, weather, and stories you can’t hear elsewhere.

Listen: Weekdays 6 to 8:30 a.m. on CBC Radio One 88.3 FM or stream live or on-demand on CBC Listen