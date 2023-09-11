Kenora, your weather forecast includes a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of morning showers. Here’s what to expect:

Today’s Weather Overview: Mix of Sun and Cloud with Showers

Today, you’ll experience a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 percent chance of showers in the early morning. As the day progresses, the wind will shift from northeast to light, and the high temperature will reach 17 degrees. The UV index is 4, indicating moderate conditions.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clearing Skies

Tonight, expect skies to clear in the evening, with a low temperature of 6 degrees.

Tuesday’s Outlook: More Mix of Sun and Cloud

On Tuesday, the weather continues with a mix of sun and clouds, and the high temperature remains at 17 degrees. The UV index is 4, indicating moderate conditions.

Prepare for a day of mixed weather, with a chance of morning showers and later sun and clouds.