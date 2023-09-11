Fort Frances, ON – The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has taken swift action, arresting an individual and laying multiple charges after receiving reports of a possible impaired driver. Here are the details:

Erratic Driving Reported

On September 9, 2023, around 1:00 a.m., officers from the Rainy River District OPP responded to a concerning traffic complaint. The complaint indicated that a dark-coloured motor vehicle was being operated erratically in the 500 block of Kings Highway.

Traffic Stop and Investigation

Subsequently, the officers located the described motor vehicle at a local convenience store and promptly initiated a traffic stop. Upon conducting their investigation, it became evident that the driver of the motor vehicle was operating it while impaired by alcohol.

Arrest and Charges

In light of this discovery, the driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing. The accused, identified as Aiden COCHRANE, a 24-year-old resident of Stanjikoming First Nation, ON, has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drug

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Legal Proceedings

Aiden COCHRANE was released from custody and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on October 30, 2023, to address the aforementioned charges.