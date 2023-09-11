Fort Frances, it looks like cloudy skies and the possibility of showers are in store for your day. Here’s what to expect:

Today’s Weather Outlook: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers today. The high temperature will reach 16 degrees, and the UV index is 3, indicating moderate conditions.

Tonight’s Conditions: Cloudy with Increasing Chance of Showers

Tonight, the cloud cover continues, and the chance of showers increases to 60 percent. The low temperature is expected to drop to 9 degrees.

Tuesday’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Morning Shower Chance

On Tuesday, the cloudy conditions persist, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. The high temperature remains at 16 degrees, and the UV index remains at 3, indicating moderate conditions.

Stay Prepared for Cloudy Skies and Showers, Fort Frances!

Keep your umbrella handy and stay prepared for cloudy skies and the possibility of showers. If you capture any interesting weather moments, don’t hesitate to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.