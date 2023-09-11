Three Impaired Drivers Apprehended Over the Weekend

Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment had a concerning weekend as three individuals were charged with impaired driving offenses in separate incidents. Here’s what transpired:

Incident 1: Shebandown Township

On September 9, 2023, around 2:30 a.m., the Shabaqua OPP Detachment received a call about a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 11 in Shebandown Township. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the vehicle’s driver and passenger, who were both unharmed.

After assessing the driver, it was determined that they were impaired by alcohol and were subsequently arrested. The driver was then taken to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges Against Michael MURPHY, 28-years-old of Fort Frances:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Incident 2: O’Connor Township

On September 10, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment received a report of an individual possibly driving while intoxicated. Shortly thereafter, a second call came in regarding the same subject and motor vehicle in a ditch on Highway 590.

Thunder Bay OPP officers responded and located the vehicle in O’Connor Township. After assessing the driver, it was determined that they were impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to a local area hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for minor injuries and subsequent testing.

Charges Against Julian FAVELL, 23-years-old of Kenora:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Incident 3: Crossing Lane Violation

On September 11, 2023, around 12:45 a.m., Thunder Bay OPP officers on patrol observed a motor vehicle continuously crossing the fog and center lines. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was questioned.

Following the interaction, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested. The driver was brought to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges Against Gregory PETTYPIECE, 40-years-old of Thunder Bay:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

All accused individuals received a 90-day administrative driver’s license suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on later dates respectively.

The OPP is committed to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, please dial 9-1-1 to report it.