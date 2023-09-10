Thunder Bay Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Jesslyn Gray

Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jesslyn Gray, a 32-year-old individual who has been reported missing. Here are the details:

Missing Person Alert

Jesslyn Gray was last seen on September 3, near the vicinity of 777 Memorial Ave. Her description is as follows:

  • Gender: Female
  • Ethnicity: Indigenous
  • Complexion: Medium
  • Height: 5 feet 4 inches
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • Build: Medium
  • Hair: Long brown hair
  • Eyes: Brown

How You Can Help

If you have any information regarding Jesslyn Gray’s whereabouts, please do not hesitate to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Additionally, you can provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service appreciates the assistance of the public in helping to locate Jesslyn Gray and bring her back safel

