Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jesslyn Gray, a 32-year-old individual who has been reported missing. Here are the details:

Missing Person Alert

Jesslyn Gray was last seen on September 3, near the vicinity of 777 Memorial Ave. Her description is as follows:

Gender : Female

: Female Ethnicity : Indigenous

: Indigenous Complexion : Medium

: Medium Height : 5 feet 4 inches

: 5 feet 4 inches Weight : 200 lbs

: 200 lbs Build : Medium

: Medium Hair : Long brown hair

: Long brown hair Eyes: Brown

How You Can Help

If you have any information regarding Jesslyn Gray’s whereabouts, please do not hesitate to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Additionally, you can provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service appreciates the assistance of the public in helping to locate Jesslyn Gray and bring her back safel