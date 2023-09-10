Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jesslyn Gray, a 32-year-old individual who has been reported missing. Here are the details:
Missing Person Alert
Jesslyn Gray was last seen on September 3, near the vicinity of 777 Memorial Ave. Her description is as follows:
- Gender: Female
- Ethnicity: Indigenous
- Complexion: Medium
- Height: 5 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Build: Medium
- Hair: Long brown hair
- Eyes: Brown
How You Can Help
If you have any information regarding Jesslyn Gray’s whereabouts, please do not hesitate to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Additionally, you can provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
The Thunder Bay Police Service appreciates the assistance of the public in helping to locate Jesslyn Gray and bring her back safel