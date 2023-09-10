Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Police are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased male in the city’s north on Sunday afternoon. Here are the details:

Discovery of Deceased Male

On Sunday, September 10, shortly after 2 pm EDT, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch, along with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters, responded to reports of a body discovery in the Marina Park Drive and North Water Street area.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders confirmed the discovery of a deceased male.

Ongoing Investigation

A secured scene has been established, and law enforcement personnel continue to maintain a presence in the area. The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are actively involved in the ongoing investigation.

No Further Details Available

At this time, no further details are available regarding the incident. Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes accessible.