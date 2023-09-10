Thunder Bay, prepare for a day of cloudy skies and gradually clearing conditions. Here’s your weather forecast:
Today’s Weather Outlook: Cloudy with Fog Patches Dissipating
The day starts with cloudy skies, and any fog patches will dissipate during the morning. The high temperature for the day is 15 degrees, with a UV index of 4, indicating moderate conditions.
Tonight’s Conditions: Mainly Cloudy
Tonight, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a low temperature of 10 degrees.
Monday’s Script: Another Cloudy Day
Monday brings continued cloudy skies, with the high temperature reaching 17 degrees. The UV index remains at 4, indicating moderate conditions.
Stay Weather-Wise, Thunder Bay!
Prepare for a day of cloudy conditions with the possibility of fog patches clearing. If you capture any cool weather pics or updates, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.
Have a great day, Thunder Bay!