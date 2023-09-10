The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has launched a food safety investigation regarding the One Chip Challenge, following the manufacturer’s decision to withdraw this extremely spicy tortilla chip from both Canadian and U.S. markets after a tragic incident involving a teenager’s death in Massachusetts.

While awaiting the results of an autopsy, the parents of the 14-year-old are linking the incident to the One Chip Challenge. According to a spokesperson from the Texas-based company Paqui, the One Chip Challenge is available in Canada in very limited quantities.

In the One Chip Challenge, participants consume a chip infused with Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers and attempt to refrain from consuming water or other food for as long as possible afterward.

Paqui emphasizes that the product is clearly labeled for adults only and is not intended for individuals with medical conditions, pregnant women, those sensitive to spicy foods, or those with allergies to the ingredients.

The Paqui spokesperson expresses the company’s deep condolences to the family of Harris Wolobah and conveys their profound sorrow regarding the incident. Furthermore, Paqui acknowledges a rise in teenage consumption and has proactively decided to withdraw the product from retail shelves as a precautionary measure. They are also facilitating refunds for customers who have purchased the product.

The CFIA mentioned in an email that food safety investigations are intricate processes involving several crucial steps to determine if a food recall is necessary and which specific products should be recalled.