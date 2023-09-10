League No. 1 Austin Gamblers suffer second consecutive upset loss, stunned by league’s reigning Champion Nashville Stampede to sustain third game defeat of 2023

By Kacie Albert

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the Oklahoma Freedom’s second-annual PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand continued Saturday evening, the home team stumbled, falling by two ride scores to the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, in bull riding’s version of the Red River Showdown.

Oklahoma was unable to keep pace with Texas, who jumped to an early 173.75-point lead courtesy of scores from Brady Fielder and Brady Oleson. While the Freedom’s Caden Bunch kept their hopes of victory alive in the bottom of the fourth, Daniel Keeping cemented the Texas win in the top of the fifth when he covered Kodiac for a game-best 88.25 points.

The final scoreboard read a 175.25-point Texas win, defeating Oklahoma 262-86.75.

Oklahoma, now 1-1 at PBR Freedom Fest and 9-6 this season, will look to conclude their home event with a win when they play the Arizona Ridge Riders on Sunday. Via the win, the Rattlers improved to 2-0 in the Sooner State and 8-7 this season. They will look to complete their perfect sweep of game play in Oklahoma on Championship Sunday when they play the league No. 1 and their instate rival Austin Gamblers.

The Arizona Ridge Riders and Missouri Thunder are also 2-0 in Oklahoma City going into Championship Sunday.

Earlier in the evening, the Austin Gamblers were upset for the second straight day at PBR Freedom Fest, stunned by the league’s reigning Champion Nashville Stampede. Courtesy of key scores from Dener Barbosa, Alan de Souza and closer Silvano Alves, the Stampede knocked off the Gamblers by one ride score, 258.5-175.75.

The Stampede are just the second team this season to defeat the Gamblers, joining the Ridge Riders, who have defeated the powerhouse twice thus far in 2023. Nashville improved to 1-1 at PBR Freedom Fest and 4-11 in 2023, while the Gamblers backslid to 0-2 at the event and 12-3 this season.

Nashville will take on the Carolina Cowboys when PBR Camping World Team Series action inside Paycom Center concludes on Sunday, Sept. 10, while the Gamblers will look to avoid a shutout when they play the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, in a battle for Texas.

The Arizona Ridge Riders continued to ride red-hot on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours after defeating the league No. 1 Gamblers, Arizona won again in the Sooner State by defeating the Kansas City Outlaws 174.75-88.25.

While Mauricio Moreira gave the Outlaws an early lead, it was not enough to hold off the Ridge Riders, who were propelled to victory by qualified rides from Eduardo Aparecido and closer Keyshawn Whitehorse.

Now 2-0 at the event, Arizona rose to 6-10 during the 2023 campaign ahead of their final game in Oklahoma against the home team. The loss marked Kansas City’s second in Oklahoma, with the 0-2 record at Freedom Fest leading them to fall to 8-7 this season.

The Missouri Thunder also improved to 2-0 on Saturday evening, outlasting the Carolina Cowboys by 13.75 points to win their second straight game in Oklahoma 89-75.25. With each team posting just one score, the effort from Andrew Alvidrez proved better than that by the Cowboys’ Cladson Rodolfo.

The Thunder will attempt to deliver their first perfect weekend of 2023 when they square off against their suddenly struggling instate rival Kansas City Outlaws on Championship Sunday.

SCORE BULLETINS

Reigning PBR Teams Champion Nashville Stampede Stun League No. 1 Austin Gamblers, Dealing Them Their Third Loss of the Season During Second Night of Camping World Team Series Action in Oklahoma

Nashville Stampede: 258.5

Austin Gamblers: 175.75

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams reigning Champion Nashville Stampede began the second night of Camping World Team Series action in Oklahoma City with a bang, upsetting the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers by two ride scores to deal the seemingly unstoppable squad just their third loss of the season. As competition got underway, the Stampede looked to Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas) in the top of the first, while it was Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) in the leadoff role for the Gamblers. Taylor was unable to start Nashville’s effort with a score, tossed in 4.05 seconds by Crooked Nose (M Rafter E/High View Cattle). Austin began the game with a bang as Kasel gave them an early 86.5-point lead in making the requisite 8 atop Pogo (JD Nix Rodeo Co.). Nashville quickly righted their momentum in the top of the second.

With Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil) awarded 86.75 points aboard Chateau Montelena’s Montana Jacket (Vella/Coleman/Ogden/Hart), the Stampede surged to a slim 0.25-point lead. In the bottom of the frame, Austin looked to Cort McFadden (Novice, Texas) to give the Gamblers back the lead.

Despite a gritty effort, the Texan was unable to get past Black Gold (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls), tossed in 7 seconds. In the top of the third, Nashville sought their second consecutive score as Wellington Ferreira (Ribeirao so Sul, Brazil) climbed aboard JAG Metals Grand Theft (D&H Cattle Co./Philip Elkins), but he was unable to convert for his team, coming down in 3.73 seconds. In the bottom of the frame, Austin initially thought Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil) earned a score atop The Show (Young Cattle Co./S Bar 5, LLC).

However, upon official review by PBR, he was deemed to have bucked off in 7.94 seconds. Nashville then capitalized in the fourth. Leading off the penultimate round of outs, Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) extended the Stampede’s lead to 85.25 points when he dominated Zorro (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) for a crucial 85 points. The Gamblers then turned to Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas) to give the team their second score of the game, but the charismatic rider was no match for Henry (Silent 7/Hilton Bull Co.), brought down in 5.03 seconds.

Ahead by one ride score, Nashville had the chance to clinch the game win early, with closer and three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil) tasked with Dangerous Medicine (Hart Cattle Company). Erupting from the chutes, Alves remained in perfect time with his animal athlete counterpart, matching him jump-for-jump en route to the whistle. The qualified ride, worth 86.75 points, clinched the Stampede’s upset victory against the league No. 1 Gamblers. Despite having suffered just their third loss of the season, Austin still had one out remaining with two-time World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) matched with Brusta (Joe & Nina Webb/Julian/D&H Cattle Co.).

Leme remained centered, covering the bull for a game-best 89.25 points. When the dust settled, the Stampede earned the upset victory against the Gamblers by 82.75 points, with the final scoreboard reading 258.5-175.75. The win allowed Nashville to improve to 1-1 at PBR Freedom Fest and 4-11 across 2023. They will next play the Carolina Cowboys. The gamblers are shut out thus far inside Paycom Center, having gone 0-2, and are now 12-3 this season. They will attempt to prevent a winless weekend when PBR Camping World Team Series action in the Sooner State concludes on Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Texas Rattlers in a battle for Texas.

Arizona Ridge Riders Outlast Kansas City Outlaws to Improve to a Perfect 2-0 at PBR Camping World Team Series Event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Arizona Ridge Riders: 174.75

Kansas City Outlaws: 88.25

The Arizona Ridge Riders continued to ride red hot Saturday evening in Oklahoma City, outlasting the Kansas City Outlaws by one ride score to improve to a perfect 2-0 at the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event inside Paycom Center. The Ridge Riders opened the game in the top of the first with reigning PBR Canada Champion Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) atop Black Ice (BMC Bucking Bulls/Jenkins Cattle Co.). Despite being a consistent converter for his team, Tetz was unsuccessful Saturday evening, tossed in 5.27 seconds.

Kansas City, meanwhile, quickly put points on the board in the bottom of the first, surging to an 88.25-point lead as team newcomer Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil) conquered No Doubt (Richard & Teri Braun/Jenkins Cattle). Arizona then looked to Vitor Losnake (Bauru, Brazil) in the top of the second to reverse their momentum. Losnake delivered a tenacious effort atop Hundred Bad Days (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.), but he ultimately came down in 2.78 seconds. With the chance to go two rides ahead,Kyler Oliver (Roy Utah) settled in aboard Crazy Times (Hart Cattle Co./Randy Wood). Erupting from the chutes, Oliver was upended in 3.23 seconds, with the scoreboard remaining unchanged ahead of the third. In the top of the game’s middle round of outs, Arizona took control of the lead.

After battling Sky Walker (Lacey Scott/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/M Rafter E) in the chutes, Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil) confidently nodded his head. Remaining in perfect time with the bovine athlete, Aparecido reached the requisite 8 for a crucial, and game-best, 89.25 points to put the Ridge Riders ahead of Kansas City by 1 point. Kansas City hoped they could quickly retake the lead, but that chance was dashed when 2022 PBR Rookie of the Year Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri) came down in 2.22 seconds in his matchup with Casper (Crescent City Bucking Bulls/Lari Crane/Gene Owen).

The score then went unchanged throughout the fourth, with Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas) unsuccessful for Arizona and Julio Cesar Marques (Tatui, Brazil) bested for Kansas City, setting up a crucial fifth frame to conclude the showdown. Leading off was Arizona closer Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Spring, Utah). Whitehorse rose to the occasion for his team, dominating Fajita (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls).

However, while Arizona celebrated, Kansas City threw their coaches challenge, believing Whitehorse had slapped the bull, PBR’s officials did not find an infraction and confirmed the qualified ride. While Whitehorse was awarded 85.5 points, he also earned the option for a re-ride. In a business decision, Arizona Co-Coaches Paulo Crimber and Colby Yates elected to keep the score, leaving Arizona with an 86.5-point lead with just one Kansas City out remaining. In the final attempt of the game, it was Outlaws’ closer Cassio Dias (Sao D. de Sales, Brazil) atop Blood Moon (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Mark Baker/M Rafter E). While Dias had the chance to win the game in walk-off form, he was bucked off in an uncharacteristic 4.09 seconds, cementing the win for Arizona.

The Ridge Riders improved to a perfect 2-0 courtesy of the 174.75-88.25 win against the Outlaws and are now 6-9 in2023. They will next take on the host Oklahoma Freedom as they look to deliver their first perfect weekend of the season. The loss led Kansas City to slip to 0-2 in Oklahoma and 8-7 this season. They next play the Missouri Thunder in a battle for the Show Me State as they look to avoid a shutout.

Missouri Thunder Edge Carolina Cowboys to Improve to a Perfect 2-0 at PBR Campaign World Team Series Event in Oklahoma City

Carolina Cowboys: 75.25

Missouri Thunder: 89

The Missouri Thunder continued their winning ways Saturday evening, defeating the Carolina Cowboys during the second night of PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series action in Oklahoma City, improving to a perfect 2-0 at Freedom Fest. While the game began slowly, with 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) coming down in a heartbreaking 7.04 seconds aboard Hard Rock (Braun Bucking Bulls) for Carolina and Kade Madsen (Honeyville, Utah) tossed in 0.97 seconds by Mr. Right Now (Silent 7/Hilton Bull Co.), the intensity ratcheted up with the start of the second frame. For Carolina, they turned to team newcomer Cladson Rodolfo (Pilar do Sul, Brazil). Delivering for his team, clinging to the side of his animal athlete opponent en route to the whistle, Rodolfo rode Bison (JD Nix Rodeo Co.) for 75.25 points to put the Cowboys in front.

Missouri, however, was quick to respond. Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas) outmaneuvered Ivy League (Jane Clark/Gene Owen), reaching the requisite 8 for 89 points to put the Thunder ahead by 13.75 points. The scoreboard then went unchanged throughout both the third and fourth, setting up a crucial fifth frame. Trailing on the leaderboard, Carolina was in a must-ride position as their closer, 2022 PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York), settled in atop Big H (Young Cattle Co.). Bursting from the chutes, Swearingen was quickly slammed to the dirt in 4.35 seconds, cementing the win for Missouri.

While Thunder closer Briggs Madsen (Tremonton, Utah) was unable to get past Norse God (Jane Clark/Gene Owen), tossed in 3.08 seconds, the Thunder already had the victory in hand. The 13.75-point, 89-75.25 win improved the Missouri Thunder to 2-0 at PBR Freedom Fest and 4-11 in 2023. They will look to continue their momentum on Championship Sunday when they take on their instate rival Kansas City Outlaws inside Paycom Center. The Carolina Cowboys remain on the hunt for their first game win in Oklahoma, now 0-2 in the Sooner State, leading them to a 7-8 record in 2023. They will look to conclude the event victorious when they play the league’s reigning Champion Nashville Stampede.

Oklahoma Freedom Stumble on Second Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Homestand in Oklahoma City, Losing Bull Riding’s Red River Showdown to the Texas Rattlers

Texas Rattlers: 262

Oklahoma Freedom: 86.75

During the second night of their PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand, the host Oklahoma Freedom stumbled, losing bull riding’s version of the Red River Showdown by two ride scores to the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat. As the showdown got underway, it was veteran Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil) in the opener role for Texas and team newcomer Alisson de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) out first for the home team. Vieira was tossed in 2.27 seconds by Border Crisis (Hart Cattle Co./Hale), denying Texas an early score. For Oklahoma, while Souza was initially deemed to have bucked off Red Mosquito (Zach Muegge/McCoy Rodeo), Freedom Head Coach Cord McCoy tossed his challenge flag.

Upon review, McCoy’s suspicions were confirmed, with the bull deemed to have fouled himself, awarding the Freedom a re-ride. In the top of the second, Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia) put Texas on the board first, giving them an 87.25-point lead as he covered Yelawolf (M Rafter E Bucking Bulls). Eager to answer, it was Casey Roberts(Munford, Alabama) aboard Mule Train (Martinez/Porter Cattle Co.) for Oklahoma. After struggling in the chutes, Roberts nodded his head with just 6 seconds left on the clock. Despite a gritty effort, Roberts was whipped to the ground in 4.01 seconds, preventing Oklahoma from much-needed points. In the top of the third, Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho) increased Texas’s lead to 173.75 points as he topped The Maverick (McCoy Rodeo/World Deer Expo/RL Cody Cattle Company) for a solid 86.5 points.

Oklahoma was once again unable to answer their rivals’ score, with Elizmar Jeremias (Anapu, Brazil) brought down in 2.32 seconds by Kid Knapper(Phillips/Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls). Before the fourth got underway, Souza attempted Oklahoma’s re-ride earned in the first, paired with Smoked Down (D&H Cattle Company). After difficulty leaving the chute, Souza nodded with less than 5 seconds on the clock but was quickly upended, hitting the ground in 3.31 seconds. The buckoff set up the chance for Texas to clinch the game win early in the top of the fourth. In the crucial out, it was the Rattlers’ Braidy Randolph (Stephenville, Texas) on Manaba (Joe & Nina Webb/Julian/D&H Cattle Co.). Randolph, however, was quickly thrown off center, hitting the ground in 3.69 seconds.

Rattlers Head Coach Cody Lambert rapidly tossed his challenge flag, believing the bull fouled himself in the chute. Upon review, PBR’s officials did not agree, keeping the buckoff in place, with Texas subsequently losing their challenge for the remainder of the game. Via the buckoff, Oklahoma’s hopes of victory were renewed, but they would need to go 2-0 through their final two outs, coupled with a Texas buckoff in the fifth. In the bottom of the fourth, it was first Caden Bunch (Tahlequah, Oklahoma) on Chain Breaker (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls). Answering the call for his team in front of a hometown crowd, Bunch reached the whistle for 86.75 points to decimate Texas’s lead to 87 points.

The game then came down to a crucial fifth frame. In the top of the final round of outs, Daniel Keeping (Montague, Texas) had his team’s second opportunity to win the game early, matched with Kodiac (Flying S/Kasel). In what proved to be a magical pairing, Keeping matched the bull jump-for-jump, reaching the requisite 8 as his team burst into celebration on the back of the chutes. While the Freedom challenged the call, Keeping’s ride remained, marked a game-best 88.25 points to deliver Texas the win against Oklahoma in bull riding’s version of the Red River Showdown.

While Oklahoma had one out remaining, they couldn’t conclude the game with a score as Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil) was brought down in 4.72 seconds by Red Scorpion (Lari Crane/Gene Owen). The final scoreboard read a 175.25-point Oklahoma loss, with Texas winning 262-86.75. The Oklahoma Freedom are now 1-1 at their PBR Camping World Team Series homestand, and 9-6 this season.

They will look to conclude Freedom Fest with a win on Championship Sunday when they play the Arizona Ridge Riders. The Texas Rattlers are now one of three teams to be a perfect 2-0 inside Paycom Center and will seek their first event win of the season when they play their instate rival Austin Gamblers.

Oklahoma City Team Standings:

Here are the current Team standings for the Oklahoma City PBR Camping World Team Series event after the second day of competition for PBR Freedom Fest:

Texas Rattlers, 2-0-0

Arizona Ridge Riders, 2-0-0

Missouri Thunder, 2-0-0

Oklahoma Freedom, 1-1-0 Nashville Stampede, 1-1-0 Kansas City Outlaws, 0-2-0 Austin Gamblers, 0-2-0 Carolina Cowboys, 0-2-0

PBR Teams Season Standings:

Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the second day of competition for PBR Freedom Fest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

Austin Gamblers, 12-3-0-2,443.75 Oklahoma Freedom, 9-6-0-1,550.25 Texas Rattlers, 8-7-0-2,254.75 Kansas City Outlaws, 8-7-0-2,090.5 Carolina Cowboys, 7-8-0-1,910.75 Arizona Ridge Riders, 6-9-0-1,556.25 Nashville Stampede, 4-11-0-1,383.75 Missouri Thunder, 4-11-0-1,721

September 10 Game Schedule :

Here are the game matchups for the final day of action for PBR Freedom Fest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Sept. 10:

Texas Rattlers @ Austin Gamblers

Kansas City Outlaws @ Missouri Thunder

Carolina Cowboys @ Nashville Stampede

Arizona Ridge Riders @ Oklahoma Freedom

