THUNDER BAY — As of September 9, 2023, at 5:39 PM CDT, the Northwest Fire Region provides a reassuring update regarding the wildfire situation in the region. Notably, there have been no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of September 9.

Current Wildfire Landscape

Presently, there are 20 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these fires, five are under control, one is being held, and 14 fires are being closely observed. This distribution reflects the continued dedication and vigilance of firefighting teams across the region.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard assessment for the Northwest Region is characterized as generally low to moderate. However, it is important to note that conditions are trending towards a higher fire hazard level over the next few days. This development highlights the need for sustained awareness and preparedness among both firefighting personnel and the public.

Supporting Safe Practices

With the changing seasons as we transition into fall, Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services emphasize the importance of practicing caution during outdoor burning activities. In the interest of safe disposal of yard waste and woody debris, alternative methods such as composting or utilizing local landfills are recommended. Should the necessity for burning arise, strict adherence to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations is vital.

These regulations stipulate that fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. It is imperative to have the appropriate tools and an adequate water supply on hand to contain the fire at the site. Familiarity with the regulations governing safe outdoor burning is essential, and the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations is readily accessible for reference.

Community Preparedness

The Northwest Region recognizes the significant role that community readiness plays in fire prevention and containment efforts. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and well-prepared, particularly by monitoring fire hazard conditions specific to their areas.

Reporting Wildland Fires

Finally, the Northwest Fire Region urges the public to promptly report any wildland fires they encounter. To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires situated south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Timely reporting serves as a crucial element in facilitating swift response and effective management of wildfires across the region.