SAULT STE. MARIE — As of September 9, 2023, at 6:28 PM EST, the Northeast Fire Region is committed to providing the latest updates on the wildfire situation in the region. Notably, there have been no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the late afternoon of September 9.

Current Wildfire Landscape

Presently, there are 33 active fires in the Northeast Region. Among these fires, one remains uncontrolled, two are under control, and 30 fires are being carefully observed. This distribution reflects the dedication and continuous efforts of firefighting teams in the region.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard assessment for the Northeast Region is characterized as low to moderate. This assessment underscores the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared, as conditions can change rapidly. Residents are encouraged to monitor local fire hazard conditions, particularly within their areas of residence, for an informed and proactive approach to fire safety.

Supporting Smoke Forecast Awareness

For individuals interested in staying updated on smoke forecasts, FireSmoke.ca provides access to current and forecasted conditions related to smoke dispersion. Concerned individuals who may experience health impacts due to smoke are encouraged to contact Telehealth Ontario at 811 for guidance and support.

Community Firefighting Safety

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services emphasize the critical role that the community plays in fire prevention and containment efforts. Residents are reminded to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures, especially when waterbombers are in operation. Maintaining a safe distance from waterbombers as they approach bodies of water is essential, as encroaching watercraft can pose a significant safety hazard.

Drone Safety Reminder

Flying drones around active forest fires is strictly prohibited and poses both danger and legal consequences. Doing so can jeopardize the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. It is crucial to abide by these regulations and avoid flying drones near forest fire sites to ensure the safety and efficiency of firefighting operations.

Reporting Wildland Fires

The Northeast Fire Region urges the public to report any wildland fires promptly. To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires situated south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Timely reporting is instrumental in facilitating swift response and effective management of wildfires across the region.