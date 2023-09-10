Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jaycee ACHNEEPINESKUM, a 13-year-old who has gone missing. Here are the details:

Disappearance of Jaycee ACHNEEPINESKUM

Jaycee ACHNEEPINESKUM was last seen in the vicinity of North Cumberland Street on September 9, 2023, at around 7:00 p.m.

Description of Jaycee ACHNEEPINESKUM

Jaycee is described as an Indigenous female, standing at 5 feet tall, with a slim build. She has long black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black joggers.

Assistance Required

At this time, no photograph of Jaycee is available.

If you possess any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaycee ACHNEEPINESKUM, please promptly contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service and concerned community members are making every effort to locate Jaycee ACHNEEPINESKUM and ensure her safe return home.