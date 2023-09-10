Fort Frances, it’s a chilly start to your Sunday, but sunshine is on the horizon. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Preview: Sunny and Clearing

The day kicks off with a cool +3 degrees, but you can expect sunny skies and the dissipation of fog patches in the morning. The high temperature for the day reaches a pleasant 20 degrees, with a UV index of 5, indicating moderate conditions.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear, Then Partly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Tonight, early evening conditions will be clear, but it becomes partly cloudy later on with a 30 percent chance of showers before morning. The low temperature is expected to be plus 5 degrees.

Monday’s Script: Mainly Cloudy with a Slight Chance of Showers

Monday brings mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature reaches 18 degrees, and the UV index is 4, indicating moderate conditions.

Embrace the Sunny Break, Fort Frances, and Stay Prepared for Possible Showers!

Enjoy the sunny break in your day today and keep an eye out for possible showers tomorrow.