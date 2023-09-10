Host Oklahoma Freedom go 1-2 to conclude their second-annual homestand seventh

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Arizona Ridge Riders were lights out at the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, delivering a perfect 3-0 performance in game play to win PBR Freedom Fest outright.

The victory marks just the second time this season an event has not ended in Extra Outs, while the Ridge Riders are just the third team this season to win a Teams event, joining the Austin Gamblers and Kansas City Outlaws who had collectively won the five prior events.

Fans inside Paycom Center were treated to two dramatic walk-off wins during the final day of competition for Freedom Fest.

As competition got underway, the Arizona Ridge Riders stunned the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers, 174.25-84, delivering the seemingly unstoppable squad just their second loss of the season.

Arizona earned the win courtesy of early scores from opener Nick Tetz and second-frame rider Chase Dougherty, which the Gamblers, including closer Jose Vitor Leme, were not able to overcome.

Riding a wave of momentum, at that point the only team in the league to have defeated the No. 1 Gamblers, Arizona next took on the Kansas City Outlaws when PBR Freedom Fest continued Saturday, Sept. 9.

Arizona continued to ride red-hot winning their second straight game in the Sooner State by defeating Kansas City 174.75-88.25.

While Mauricio Moreira gave the Outlaws an early lead, it was not enough to hold off the Ridge Riders, who were propelled to victory by qualified rides from Eduardo Aparecido and closer Keyshawn Whitehorse.

As Championship Sunday got underway, Arizona readied to take on the host Oklahoma Freedom.

Should Arizona have won the game, they would also claim the event victory outright, but if they suffered a loss, PBR Freedom Fest would end in Extra Outs with both Arizona and Oklahoma joining the Texas Rattlers, Missouri Thunder and Nashville Stampede, all with 2-1 records.

Riding their final two bulls after being shut out, the Ridge Riders defeated the Freedom by one ride score, 171.25-87.25. While Oklahoma was the first to convert, with Casey Roberts riding Show Me for 87.25 points, it was not enough to hold off back-to-back scores for Arizona powerhouses Aparecido and Luciano de Castro who both delivered to close out the game for their team.

The three consecutive wins at PBR Freedom Fest improved Arizona to 7-9 this season. They remained No. 6 in the league and are now within six games of the No. 1 Gamblers.

SCORE BULLETINS

Austin Gamblers Rally Past the Texas Rattlers in Walk-Off Form to Conclude PBR Camping World Team Series Event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with a Win

Texas Rattlers: 176.25

Austin Gamblers: 260.75

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams No. 1 Austin Gamblers reversed their momentum Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, defeating their instate rival Texas Rattlers in walk-off form to conclude PBR Freedom Fest with a win and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Battle for Texas began with veteran Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil) out first for the Rattlers, followed by Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) in the lead-off role for the Gamblers. While in-arena the qualified ride horn sounded for Vieira aboard Big H (Young Cattle Co.), he was deemed to have slapped the bull at 5.59 seconds, resulting in no score. Austin then converted in the first, surging to an early 87.5-point lead as Kasel bested Baraka (M Rafter E Bucking Bulls).

The scoreboard then went unchanged throughout the second, as Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia) suffered his first buckoff of the weekend for the Rattlers, tossed in 2.19 seconds by Almost Sober (Wacey Hart/Plummer), while Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil) was upended in 2.82 seconds by Midnight Rock (Cord McCoy/Pioneer Bulls), resulting in no score for the Gamblers.

In the top of the third, the Rattlers made their presence known. Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho) burst out of the chutes atop Turner Burner (Craig Moore/D&H Cattle/Buck Cattle), matching the bull jump-for-jump despite a late direction change en route to the requisite 8. Awarded a commanding 89.25 points for the gritty effort, Oleson’s score gave Texas their first lead of the game by 1.75 points.

In the bottom of the third, Austin was unable to take the lead back with Adriano Salgado (Batatais, Brazil) bucked off by Heater (D&H Cattle Company) in 4.86 seconds. The Rattlers’ momentum continued to roll in the top of the fourth as Braidy Randolph (Stephenville, Texas) grew Texas’ lead to 88.75 points as he covered High Plains Drifter (Flying C/Tom Baker) for 87 points.

Down by a full bull, the pressure was on the Gamblers’Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil) in the bottom of the fourth. Converting for his team, Lima rode Next Question (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls) for 85.25 points to decimate the Rattlers’ lead to 3.5 points. In the top of the fifth, the Rattlers turned to closer Daniel Keeping (Montague, Texas) to regain their one-bull lead.

While Keeping initially appeared centered atop Doc Holiday (M Rafter E Bucking Bulls), he was ultimately unseated, coming down in 6.83 seconds to open the door for Austin to win the game in walk-off form. The last man out in the Battle for Texas was none other than two-time PBR World Champion and Gamblers closer Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil).

Confident, Leme remained in perfect time with Smooth Whiskey (Addi Drury/Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Titan Bucking Bulls) making the 8 as the crowd erupted in cheer. Marked 88 points, the score not only allowed Leme to conclude the weekend a perfect 3-for-3 and extend his lead atop the Teams MVP race, but it also clinched a Gamblers win, snapping their two-game loss streak. When the dust settled, the final scoreboard read an 84.5-point, 176.25-260.75 Austin win. Remaining No. 1 in the league, Austin concluded PBR Freedom Fest 1-2 and are now 13-4 in 2023. The Texas Rattlers also finished the PBR Camping World Team Series event inside Paycom Center 2-1, now 8-8 this season.

Kansas City Outlaws Snap Two-Game Losing Streak at PBR Camping World Team Series Event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Beating the Missouri Thunder in the Battle for the Show Me State

Kansas City Outlaws: 250.25

Missouri Thunder: 166.25

The Kansas City Outlaws rebounded in resilient fashion Sunday afternoon at the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, capping PBR Freedom Fest with a win when they defeated their instate rival Missouri Thunder by one-bull, 250.25-166.25.

The Show Me State Showdown began in electric form. After Kansas City opened the game with an 81.5-point ride from Wingson Henrique da Silva (Navirai, Brazil) aboard White Face (Flying S/Pedra Bucking Bulls), Missouri overtook the game lead by 7.25 points in the bottom of the first when Kade Madsen (Honeyville, Utah) covered I’m Legit Too (Hart Cattle Co./Hale) for 88.75 points.

In the second, Kansas City’s Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil) took to the chutes to attempt two-time and reigning YETI PBR World Champion Bull Ridin’ Solo (Bill McCarty/McCoy Rodeo). After difficulties in the chutes, Moreira was awarded a re-ride for Kansas City having never left the chutes.

In the bottom of the second it was Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas) aboard Flyin Wired (Tommy Julian/BS Cattle Co.) for the Thunder. The powerful animal athlete burst from the chutes, proving too much for Alvidrez to handle, tossing him in 3.57 seconds to prevent Missouri from growing their lead.

Kansas City continued their early game momentum in the top of the third. Kyler Oliver (Roy, Utah) gritted his way to the whistle atop John 14:6 (Jenkins Cattle Co./CIL Cattle) for a commanding, and what proved to be a game-best 89 points, putting the Outlaws back out front by 81.75 points.

In the bottom of the frame, Luke Parkinson (Denman, New South Wales, Australia) readied atop Wham Bam (Flying S/Pedra Bucking Bulls) for the Thunder. While Parkinson was initially called for a buckoff in-arena, upon official review, PBR’s judges determined the bull fouled himself, awarding Missouri a re-ride. The fourth began with the Outlaws’ Julia Cesar Marques (Tatui, Brazil) tossed by Crunch Time (Sterk/Ogden/Hart Cattle Co.) in 3.82 seconds, but before Missouri had the chance to respond, Kansas City attempted their re-ride, with Moreira tasked with Short Circuit (D&H Cattle/McWhorter). While Moreira converted for his team, he was also awarded a re-ride.

In a business decision, Outlaws coaches J.W. Hart and Guilherme Marchi elected to keep the 77.5-point score, giving the Outlaws a two-bull, 161.5 points lead.

Missouri was quick to answer. In the bottom of the fourth, Qynn Andersen (Koumala, Queensland, Australia) covered Joe Kidd (JD Nix Rodeo Co.) for 77.5 points. While Andersen was also awarded a re-ride, Missouri coaches Ross Coleman and Luke Parkinson also chose to keep the crucial points, pulling within 84 points of Kansas City.

As the fifth got underway, Kansas City had one attempt remaining ahead by one bull, while the Thunder would receive two outs, including their re-ride earned in the third. The Outlaws opened the frame with their closer and 2023 PBR Teams MVP contender Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil) aboard Mahan (Jane Clark/Gene Owen).

For the second consecutive night, Dias came down before the 8, tossed in 3.37 seconds, opening the door for Missouri to win the game in walk-off form. First out for Missouri was closer, and team newcomer Briggs Madsen (Tremonton, Utah) tasked with Sonny B (Flying S/Less Than 8 Cattle Co.).

After delivering a walk-off win for the Thunder on the opening night of PBR Freedom Fest, Madsen was unable to again be his team’s hero, tossed in 2.41 seconds. The fate of the Show Me State Showdown then came down to Parkinson aboard re-ride bull Hunter (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls). Parkinson erupted from the chutes, and despite a true cowboy effort, he was ultimately unseated in a close 5.82 seconds, delivering Kansas City the win by 84 points, 250.25-166.25. The win allowed Kansas City to prevent a shutout at PBR Freedom Fest, concluding the event 1-2 to improve to 9-7 this season. The Thunder were denied a perfect weekend in game play, slipping to 2-1 inside Paycom Center and 4-12 this season.

Nashville Stampede Beat the Carolina Cowboys in Walk-Off Form Courtesy of Crucial Score from Three-Time World Champion Silvano Alves at Camping World Team Series Event in Oklahoma

The reigning PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams Champion Nashville Stampede delivered a dramatic game win on Championship Sunday for Camping World Team Series action in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, defeating the Carolina Cowboys in walk-off form compliments of a crucial bottom of the fifth score from three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil).

Through both the first and second, neither Carolina nor Nashville reached the 8. In the third, Carolina turned to Trevor Kastner (Ardmore, Oklahoma) to right their momentum, while it was Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) out for the Stampede. Kastner opened the frame with the Cowboys’ third straight buckoff, tossed in 3.7 seconds by Boo Ray (D&H Cattle Company).

In the bottom of the frame, Nashville was awarded a re-ride after Souza was unable to leave the chutes aboard Erik The Red (Tommy Julian/Craig Moore D&H Cattle). In the fourth, Carolina remained shut out after Cladson Rodolfo (Pilar do Sul, Brazil) was upended in 2.05 seconds by Ricky Vaughan (D&H Cattle Co./Buck Cattle Co.). Also chasing their first score of the game, 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) was up for the Stampede.

While preparing aboard War Department (M Rafter E Bucking Bulls), Pacheco was slammed to the chutes, inflicting visible pain. Given the circumstances, Stampede Head Coach Justin McBride removed Pacheco from the lineup, instead tapping Wellington Ferreira (Ribeirao so Sul, Brazil) to attempt War Department. While Ferreira readied to ride, Souza attempted Nashville’s third-frame re-ride, paired with No Doubt (Richard & Teri Braun/Jenkins Cattle).

While Souza initially appeared centered, he was throttled to the ground in a heart-breaking 7.23 seconds, leaving the scoreboard unchanged. Before the fifth began, Ferreira left the chutes atop War Department, but was unable to convert atop the powerful animal athlete, bucked off a swift 1.46 seconds with the scoreboard remaining 0-0 ahead of the fifth.

To begin the final round out outs, Carolina closer, and team newcomer, Cole Melancon (Sour Lake, Texas) was in a must-ride situation, needing to score to keep his team’s hopes of victory alive. Melancon, however, proved no match for Henry (Pro Vantage/Hilton Bull Co.) sent airborne in 2.18 seconds and leading Carolina to conclude the game scoreless. In the bottom of the fifth, the game came down to Stampede closer, and three-time PBR World Champion Alves aboard Sugar Bear (M Rafter E/High View Cattle). Poised under pressure, Alves remained in perfect time with his animal athlete opponent, matching him jump-for-jump en route to the needed 8-second whistle.

The ride, which was marked 84.75 points, delivered the Stampede the victory in walk-off fashion, 84.75-0.

In addition to delivering the Stampede the win, the 8-second effort also marked the 495th of Alves’ career as he attempts to become just the fourth rider in PBR history to eclipse 500 career rides in premier level competition. The win allowed Nashville to improve to 2-1 at PBR Freedom Fest and 5-11 throughout the 2023 season. The Carolian Cowboys conclude the PBR Camping World Team Series event in Oklahoma shutout, 0-3, and slipped to 7-9 this season.

Arizona Ridge Riders Ride Hot at Game’s End to Upset PBR Camping World Team Series Event host Oklahoma Freedom to Conclude Action in Oklahoma City a Perfect 3-0

Arizona Ridge Riders: 171.25

Oklahoma Freedom: 87.25

Riding a wave of momentum at game’s end, the Arizona Ridge Riders upset the host Oklahoma Freedom by one-ride score to conclude the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with a perfect 3-0 record, winning PBR Freedom Fest.

Chasing their third consecutive game win in the Sooner State, Arizona led off with opener Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta, Canada). The reigning Canadian Champion couldn’t get it done atop Sky Bandit (Richardson Land & Cattle Co.), bucked off in 2.03 seconds. In the bottom of the first, Alisson de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) looked to strike early for Oklahoma on Magic Harbor (D&H Cattle Company).

While the chaotic out resulted in a score, good for 49.25 points, Freedom coaches Cord McCoy and Kody Lostroh elected to take the re-ride opportunity, In the second, Arizona was hopefulVitor Losnake (Bauru, Brazil) could give them an early lead on Miller Time (A&E Bucking Bulls/BS Cattle Co.), but he came down in 2.9 seconds. The bottom of the second featured the Freedom’s Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil) on Flapjack (Parker/OK Corralis/Gordon/D&H Cattle).

While the 8-second whistle sounded in arena, the clock had stopped just past 2 seconds during Cerqueira’s trip, sending the out into official review. Upon close inspection by PBR officials, Cerqueira was called for a slap at 1.71 seconds, resulting in no score. In the top of the third, Arizona’s Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil) was initially awarded a ride in-arena following his trip atop Black Tie (Nuckols/Ogden/Hart), however the trip was quickly sent into official review.

While Aparecido was deemed to have slapped the bull, it came after Black Tie stumbled, with Arizona subsequently awarded a re-ride opportunity. The bottom of the third then featured the season-debut for the Freedom’s Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas) paired with Falcon Eddie (Lari Crane/Gene Owen).

With the crowd inside Paycom Center cheering loudly, Outlaw erupted from the chutes but was unseated in a quick 2.41 seconds, leading the game to enter the fourth with neither team having points on the board. Before the penultimate round of outs began, Casey Roberts (Munford, Alabama) attempted the Freedom re-ride earned in the first frame, paired with Show Me (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls).

Rising to the occasion for his team, Roberts delivered the first qualified ride of the game to give his team an 87.25-point lead. In the top of the fourth, Arizona earned their second re-ride of the game when Hunting Trip (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls) hipped himself leaving the chutes. With the chance to go two bulls ahead, Oklahoma turned to team newcomer Caden Bunch (Tahlequah, Oklahoma) who had gone a perfect 2-0 thus far at their home event. Bunch’s ride streak, however, came to an end as he was tossed in 4.24 seconds by Baby Huey (M Rafter E/High View Cattle). As both teams readied for the final frame, Arizona would attempt three consecutive outs, including their two re-rides, prior to Oklahoma’s last attempt. First up for the Ridge Riders was Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Spring, Utah) on Snap Chatter (Flying S/Dozier Cattle Co.), but he was unable to make the whistle, bested in 5.22 seconds.

Aparecido then squared off against his re-ride draw Caesar (Jenkins Cattle Co.). While Aparecido delivered the Ridge Riders’ first points, his 86.75-point effort was not enough to overtake the lead. Castro was then in a must-ride position as he settled in atop his re-ride opponent Black Ice (BMC Bucking Bulls/Jenkins Cattle Co.).

Delivering in the high-pressure situation, Castro was awarded 84.5 points, to give the Ridge Riders their first lead of the game, propelled 84 points ahead. The last out of the game featured Freedom closer Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil) atop Crooked Nose (M Rafter E/High View Cattle).

Quickly whipped to the ground in 2.47 seconds, the buckoff cemented Arizona not only the game win, 171.25-87.25, but also the PBR Freedom Fest event win as the lone team to go a perfect 3-0. Courtesy of the perfect showing in the Sooner State, the Ridge Riders improved to 7-9 this season. The Freedom, who went 1-2 at their second annual homestand, slipped to 9-7 this season.

Oklahoma City Team Standings:

Here are the final Team standings for the Oklahoma City PBR Camping World Team Series’ Freedom Fest:

Arizona Ridge Riders, 3-0-0-520.25 Texas Rattlers, 2-1-0-615.75 Nashville Stampede, 2-1-0-428 Missouri Thunder, 2-1-0-340.5 Austin Gamblers, 1-2-0-520.5 Kansas City Outlaws, 1-2-0-514.25 Oklahoma Freedom, 1-2-0-436.75 Carolina Cowboys, 0-3-0-163

PBR Teams Season Standings:

Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the conclusion of competition for PBR Freedom Fest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

Austin Gamblers, 13-3-0-2,704.5 Kansas City Outlaws, 9-7-0-2,690 Oklahoma Freedom, 9-7-0-1,637.5 Texas Rattlers, 8-8-0-2,692.75 Carolina Cowboys, 7-9-0-2,250.75 Arizona Ridge Riders, 7-9-0-1,727.5 Nashville Stampede, 5-11-0-1,468.5 Missouri Thunder, 4-12-0-1,121.75

