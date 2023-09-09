Wasaho Cree Nation, expect mostly cloudy skies today with a chance of showers later in the afternoon.

Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Preview: Mainly Cloudy with Afternoon Showers Possible

The day starts with mainly cloudy conditions, and as the afternoon progresses, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers. High temperature? A cool 14 degrees, with a UV index of 3, indicating moderate conditions.

Tonight’s Conditions: Staying Cloudy with Possible Drizzle

Tonight remains mainly cloudy, with the 60 percent chance of showers changing to a 30 percent chance of drizzle near midnight. Wind conditions shift from north 30 km/h to light this evening. The low temperature is in the plus 5 range, offering a mild night.

Sunday’s Script: Mostly Cloudy with a Chance of Afternoon Showers

Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high temperature reaches 11 degrees, making it a cooler day.

