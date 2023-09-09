Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking public assistance in locating Nathan LAMBERT, a 14-year-old who has been reported missing.

Here are the details:

Missing Since September 8

Nathan was last seen in the mid-morning hours of Friday, September 8, in the 700 block of James Street South.

Description of Nathan

Nathan is a white male, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a thin build. He has medium-length red hair and blue eyes.

Last Seen Outfit

At the time of his disappearance, Nathan was wearing a black Nike hoodie and sweatpants, black Nike high-top shoes, a black baseball cap with yellow lettering, and he had a black and white striped Adidas backpack.

Urgent Call for Information

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nathan LAMBERT, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, you can provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively working to locate Nathan LAMBERT and ensure his safe return to his loved ones. Your cooperation and assistance in sharing this information are greatly appreciated in this time-sensitive matter.