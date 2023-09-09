Thunder Bay, get ready for a day with mainly cloudy skies and the possibility of showers later on. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Preview: Mainly Cloudy with Showers Possible

The day kicks off with mainly cloudy conditions, and as the afternoon progresses, there’s a 60 percent chance of showers. High temperature? Around 18 degrees.

Tonight’s Conditions: Continued Cloudy with a Chance of Evening Showers

Tonight remains cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers in the evening. The low temperature drops to 10 degrees, making for a relatively mild night.

Sunday’s Script: Mainly Cloudy with Conditions Improving

Sunday brings mainly cloudy skies, with conditions improving compared to Saturday. The high temperature reaches 19 degrees, offering a more pleasant day.

Stay Weather-Wise and Be Prepared for Possible Showers, Thunder Bay!

As you go about your day, be prepared for the possibility of showers and embrace the mainly cloudy conditions.