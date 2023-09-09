Arizona Ridge Riders upset league No. 1 Austin Gamblers, delivering them their second loss of the 2023 PBR Camping World Team Series season

By Kacie Albert

OKLAHOMA CITY – As their second annual PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand got underway, the Oklahoma Freedom delivered their best game of the season to defeat the Carolina Cowboys by two ride scores and rise to No. 2 in the league.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” said Oklahoma Freedom Assistant Coach Kody Lostroh. “We’ve had our ups and downs this season. They put it all together tonight in front of a great home crowd in Oklahoma City.”

For the first time in 2023, the Freedom went 3-for-5 in gameplay. Elizmar Jeremias, Caden Bunch and Thiago Salgado delivered crucial scores to deliver Oklahoma the 175-point victory, with the final scoreboard reading 262.75-87.75.

Oklahoma improved to 9-5 in 2023, allowing them to climb to No. 2 in the league and pull within three games of the No. 1 Austin Gamblers, who lost tonight. The Freedom will look to continue their winning ways inside their home Paycom Center when they play the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, in bull riding’s version of the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

Carolina, now 7-7 this season, will attempt to rebound when they next play the Missouri Thunder.

Earlier in the evening, the Arizona Ridge Riders stunned the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers, 174.25-84, delivering the seemingly unstoppable squad just their second loss of the season. Arizona is the lone team to have bested the Gamblers in 2023, first defeating them 84.5-0 in mid-August in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arizona earned the win courtesy of early scores from opener Nick Tetz and second-frame rider Chase Dougherty, which the Gamblers, including closer Jose Vitor Leme, were not able to overcome.

The Ridge Riders, now 5-9 this season, will look to continue their winning ways when gameplay continues on Saturday, Sept. 9, against the Kansas City Outlaws. The Gamblers remained No. 1 in the league despite falling to 12-2 this season and will look to reverse their fortunes when they next play the reigning PBR Teams Champion Nashville Stampede.

The Missouri Thunder delivered a thrilling walk-off win against the Nashville Stampede. During a game that featured four re-rides, Thunder newcomer Briggs Madsen delivered the 0.5-point victory with a clutch must-ride score in the bottom of the fifth to cement an 85.25-84.75 Missouri win.

Missouri improved to 3-11 in 2023, while Nashville slipped to a matching overall record.

PBR Camping World Team Series action in the Sooner State began with a showdown between the Texas Rattlers and the surging Kansas City Outlaws. With both rosters going 2-for-5, it was the 177.5 points put up by Texas’ Brady Fielder and Braidy Randolph that propelled the Rattlers to a 1.75-point win against Kansas City, 177.5-175.75.

The win improved Texas to 7-7 this season, while Kansas City is now 8-6.

Freedom Fest continues Saturday, September 9 at 6:45 p.m. CDT. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Paycom Center Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer replays of all the PBR Teams Camping World Series action from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Check https://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/pbr-ridepass for the latest programming schedule.

SCORE BULLETINS

Texas Rattlers Edge the Kansas City Outlaws by 1.75 Points to Earn Game Win on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Action in Oklahoma City

As PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series action got underway Friday night in Oklahoma City, the Texas Rattlers out-rode the Kansas City Outlaws, winning their first game in the Sooner State by 1.75 points.

After a scoreless first, the game’s intensity ratcheted up in the second. In the top of the frame, Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia) gave Texas an early 87.5-point lead as he reached the requisite 8 atop Caesar (Jenkins Cattle Co.). Kansas City was unable to respond in the bottom of the second, sustaining their second consecutive buckoff when Koltin Hevalow (Smithville, Missouri) was bested in 3.14 seconds by Try Me (D&H Cattle Company).

As the third got underway, Texas was prevented from logging back-to-back scores as Dawson Gleaves (Amarillo, Texas) bucked off Snake Eye (D&H Cattle Company) in 3.53 seconds. Kansas City then put their first points on the board, climbing within 0.75 points of Texas when Kyler Oliver (Roy, Utah) rode Smoke Down (D&H Cattle Company) for 86.75 points. In the top of the fourth, Texas then delivered what proved to be the game winning ride.

In a perfect pairing, the Rattlers’ Braidy Randolph (Jonestown, Pennsylvania) covered Tulsa Time (Kelly & Cami Heath/McCoy Rodeo) for a mammoth 90 points to grow his team’s lead to a game-best 90 points. The back-and-forth scores, however, came to an end in the bottom of the fourth as Julio Cesar Marques (Tatui, Brazil) was unable to convert for Kansas City, tossed in 4.69 seconds by Exodus (Jane Clark/Gene Owen).

In the top of the fifth, Texas closer Daniel Keeping (Montague, Texas) had the chance to clinch the game win early for the Rattlers as he settled in atop Washita Red (Eldred Cattle). In a wild ride that ended far from the chutes, Keeping was unseated in 4.49 seconds, opening the door for Kansas City to win the game in walk-off fashion. In the final out of the game, Kansas City’s Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil) was tasked with Fowl Play (BMC Bucking Bulls/Jenkins Cattle Co.).

While Dias made the 8, he was awarded just 89 points, not enough to give his team the come-from-behind win. When the dust settled, the Texas Rattlers won by 1.75 points, 177.5-175.75. They are now 1-0 at PBR Freedom Fest and 7-7 this season ahead of their game against the host Oklahoma Freedom on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Kansas City Outlaws, now 0-1 in Oklahoma, slipped to 8-6 during the 2023 campaign and will next play the Arizona Ridge Riders.

Arizona Ridge Riders Again Stun the League No. 1 Austin Gamblers, Delivering Them Their Second Loss of the Season by 90.25 Points

The Arizona Ridge Riders throttled the Austin Gamblers for the second time this season during the opening night of PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series action in Oklahoma City, delivering the team just their second loss of the season when they stunned the league No. 1 by 90.25 points.

In the first, Austin looked to Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) in the lead-off position, while reigning PBR Canada Champion Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) was tapped to ride first for Arizona. Kasel was uncharacteristically bucked off, tossed in 3.27 seconds by Doze You Down (Martinez Bucking Bulls, LLC). Arizona, however, struck quick, jumping to an early 87.25-point lead as Tetz dominated Outlaw (Big Sky Bulls, LLC/McCoy Rodeo).

Eager to rebound, the league No. 1 Gamblers turned to Austin Richardson (Dallas, Texas) in the top of the second. Richardson was unable to rise to the occasion for his team, registering the second consecutive Gambler buckoff inside Paycom Center when he was tossed by Hunter (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls) in 4.36 seconds. In the bottom of the second, Arizona’s momentum continued to roll. Their lead grew to 174.25 points as Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas) topped Show Me (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls) for 87 points.

In the third, after Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil) was bested by Rump Thumper (M Rafter E/High View Cattle) in 3.68 seconds, Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil) had the chance to clinch the win early as he settled in aboard Hunted Down (Martinez Bucking Bulls, LLC).

Erupting for the chutes, Aparecido logged Arizona’s first buckoff, keeping Austin’s hopes alive, as he was brought down in 5.66 seconds.

While Arizona may not have won the game in the third, Austin was faced with a must-ride situation in the top of the fourth, with Adriano Salgado (Batatais, Brazil) paired with Mike’s Magic (Five Star Ranch/BS Cattle) in the high-pressure situation. While Salgado appeared centered, he was ultimately bucked off in 3.75 seconds, cementing the Arizona win.

With the win in hand, Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colorado) was out in the bottom of the fourth for the Ridge Riders atop Moonlight Party (Jane Clark/Gene Owen). The Canadian-born bovine proved the more dominant athlete, denying the Ridge Riders a score when he bucked off Fritzlan in 3.8 seconds.

As the fifth got underway, it was up to Gamblers closer and two-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) to prevent an Austin shutout, much like their fate when Arizona dealt them their first loss earlier this season.

In true Leme fashion, he covered Pearl Pistol (Martinez Bucking Bulls, LLC) to put 84 points on the board for his team. The bottom of the fifth featured Arizona’s Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Spring, Utah) aboard Cold Creek (Carr Pro Rodeo). While he ultimately came down in 7.14 seconds despite a gritty effort, Arizona already had the win in hand. The final scoreboard read 174.25-84, a 90.25-point victory for Arizona.

Courtesy of the win, the Arizona Ridge Riders are now 1-0 at PBR Freedom Fest and 5-9 this season. They next play the Kansas City Outlaws. The Gamblers remained No. 1 in the league but are now 0-1 in Oklahoma and 12-2 this season. They will look to rebound on Saturday, Sept. 9, when they play the league’s reigning Champion Nashville Stampede.

Missouri Thunder Upset Reigning PBR Teams Champion Nashville Stampede on Opening Night of Camping World Team Series Action in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

During the third game of the opening night of PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series action in Oklahoma City, the Missouri Thunder upset the league’s reigning Champion Nashville Stampede in walk-off fashion, defeating their rivals by 0.5 points, 85.25-84.75.

Through the first two frames of the game, each team earned a re-ride while also logging a buckoff. In the first, Missouri began the game whenKade Madsen (Honeyville, Utah) earned a re-ride aboard Riser (Jenkins Cattle Co.). That trip was followed by a Nashville buckoff as Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) was tossed by 5.29 seconds by Ridin’ Salty (Drink LMNT/McCoy Rodeo).

As the second got underway, Missouri was blanked in the top of the frame with Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas) coming down in 3.34 seconds aboard Man Hater (Jane Clark/Gene Owen), and in the bottom, Nashville earned a re-ride of their own when DirtyBru (D&H Cattle Co./Gordon/OK Corralis) fouled himself leaving the chutes with Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas). Missouri earned their second re-ride in the top of the third when Renegade (IB Rockin Cattle/Hilton Bull Co.) stumbled in his out with Felipe Furlan (Sales Oliveira, Brazil).

The Thunder then attempted their second consecutive bovine athlete as Madsen settled in atop his re-ride opponent Short Circuit (D&H Cattle/McWhorter). Madsen, however, was unable to make the most of his second opportunity for a score, coming down in 5.56 seconds.

The game then intensified in the bottom of the third. Becoming the first team to convert, Nashville jumped to an 84.75-point lead as Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil) rode Top Shelf (P. Ro Ranch/OK Corralis/Gordon/D&H Cattle). After both teams were shut out in the fourth, including Taylor attempting his re-ride for Nashville, it set up a crucial fifth frame.

As the final round of outs got underway, Missouri was slated to have back-to-back outs with closer and team newcomer Briggs Madsen (Tremonton, Utah) on Sonny B (Flying S/Less Than 8 Cattle Co.), and Furlan squaring off against his re-ride draw Pete’s Dejavu (JD Nix Rodeo Co.).

While Madsen came down before the 8, he was awarded the team’s third re-ride of the game following a successful coach’s challenge. The Thunder then looked to Furlan to give them their first points of the game, but he couldn’t rise to the occasion, coming down in a heartbreaking 7.01 seconds.

The game then pivoted to the league’s reigning Champion Nashville Stampede as their final rider, three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil), readied to climb aboard No Cigar (D&H Cattle Co./Payson Parker) with the chance to clinch the game win early should he reach the requisite 8.

Bursting from the chutes, Alves initially appeared centered, but was ultimately unseated in a close 5.05 seconds, opening the door for Missouri to win the game in walk-off fashion. The fate of the third game of the opening night of PBR Freedom Fest then came down to Briggs Madsen aboard High Plains Drifter (Flying C/Tom Baker), needing 85 points to deliver a Missouri victory.

With his younger brother Kade and the entirety of the Missouri Thunder cheering him on from the back of the chutes, Madsen delivered for his team, riding the powerful animal athlete for a crucial 85.25 points to give his team the 0.5-point victory in walk-off form. Now 1-0 at PBR Freedom Fest inside Paycom Center, the Missouri Thunder improved to 3-11 this season and will next play the Carolina Cowboys.

With a 0-1 record to start the action in the Sooner State, and sliding to 3-11 this season, the Stampede will look to reverse their momentum on Saturday, Sept. 9, when they take on the league No. 1 Austin Gamblers.

Oklahoma Freedom Deliver Season-Best Game to Defeat the Carolina Cowboys by Two Ride Scores and Rise to No. 2 in the League

The Oklahoma Freedom delivered their season-best game as their second-annual PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand got underway Friday night inside Paycom Center, defeating the Carolina Cowboys by two ride scores to rise to No. 2 in the league.

As the game got underway, the scoreboard went unchanged through the first. In the lead-off roles, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) bucked off Falcon Eddie (Lari Crane/Gene Owen) in 6.15 seconds for Carolina, and 2021 PBR Rookie of the Year Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina) was tossed in 3.93 seconds by Shazam (Dorman/Weaver/Hilton Bull Co.) for Oklahoma.

The second, however, reset the tone of the game. In the top of the frame, 2022 PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) struck first for Carolina, giving them an 87.75-point lead as he dominated Dirty B (Eldred Cattle). Oklahoma was quick to respond, climbing within 2 points of the lead as Elizmar Jeremias (Anapu, Brazil) rode Bread Basket (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.) for 85.75 points.

While neither team converted in the third, the game reached a new level of intensity in the fourth. In the top of the round of outs, Sandro Batista (Pedra Preta, Brazil) stumbled for his team, not extending their lead as he was brought down in 3.38 seconds by Cool Whip (Julian/Staci Addison/D&H/Crooked W).

In the bottom of the penultimate frame, the Freedom rode to their first lead of the game at their second annual homestand. An Oklahoma native and the team’s newest member, Caden Bunch (Tahlequah, Oklahoma) logged the top-marked ride of the game in covering Smooth Whiskey (Addi Drury/Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Titan Bucking Bulls) for 89.25 points, propelling the Freedom to an 87.25-point lead.

As the fifth got underway, Flavio Zivieri (Balsamo, Brazil) faced a must-ride situation atop Hard Candy (Braun Bucking Bulls). Unseated at 5.33 seconds, the buckoff clinched the Freedom win. In the final out of the game, Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil) punctuated his team’s performance in winning form, riding Doc Holiday (M Rafter E Bucking Bulls) for 87.75 points.

When the dust settled, Oklahoma won by 175 points, 262.75-87.75. Improving to 9-5 this season, they also rose to No. 2 in the league. They will look to remain perfect at PBR Freedom Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9, when they play the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, in bull riding’s version of the Red River Showdown. Now 7-7 in 2023, the Carolina Cowboys will look to rebound against the Missouri Thunder.

Oklahoma City Team Standings:

Here are the current Team standings for the Oklahoma City PBR Camping World Team Series event after the opening day of competition for PBR Freedom Fest:

Oklahoma Freedom, 1-0-0

Texas Rattlers, 1-0-0

Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-0-0

Missouri Thunder, 1-0-0

Kansas City Outlaws, 0-1-0 Carolina Cowboys, 0-1-0 Nashville Stampede, 0-1-0 Austin Gamblers, 0-1-0

PBR Teams Season Standings:

Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the opening day of competition for PBR Freedom Fest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

Austin Gamblers, 12-2-0-2,268 Oklahoma Freedom, 9-5-0-1,463.5 Kansas City Outlaws, 8-6-0-2,351.5 Texas Rattlers, 7-7-0-2,254.5 Carolina Cowboys, 7-7-0-2,175.5 Arizona Ridge Riders, 5-9-0-1,381.5 Nashville Stampede, 3-11-0-71,125.25 Missouri Thunder, 3-11-0-866.5

September 9 Game Schedule :

Here are the game matchups for the second day of action for PBR Freedom Fest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Sept. 9:

Nashville Stampede @ Austin Gamblers

Arizona Ridge Riders @ Kansas City Outlaws

Carolina Cowboys @ Missouri Thunder

Texas Rattlers @ Oklahoma Freedom

