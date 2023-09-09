Kenora, it looks like you’re in for a sunny and clear day today. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Outlook: Abundant Sunshine

Get ready for a day filled with sunshine. Mainly sunny skies are in store, and the wind will become north at 20 km/h later in the morning. High temperature? A comfortable 22 degrees, offering a pleasant day for outdoor activities.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clearing Skies and a Cool Evening

As night approaches, the skies will turn mainly cloudy, but expect clearing near midnight. The low temperature drops to 8 degrees, signalling a cooler evening.

Sunday’s Script: More Sunshine in the Forecast

Sunday promises another day of sunshine. You can expect sunny skies with a high temperature of 19 degrees, providing a delightful day to enjoy the outdoors.

Make the most of the sunny weather and clear skies today and tomorrow. If you capture any cool weather pics or updates, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Have a fantastic day, Kenora!