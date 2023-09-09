CALGARY, Alberta – Hayden Springer, once considered a longshot, has surged into the lead at the Fortinet Cup Championship halfway mark with a stunning display of golf at the Country Hills Golf Club in Calgary.

Springer’s Record-Breaking Round

Hayden Springer, fresh off his victory in Winnipeg, turned heads with a remarkable 9-under 62, tying the course record. His electrifying performance included a scorching 28 on the front nine, helping him reach a total score of 128, a dazzling 14-under par. Springer’s incredible round catapulted him into first place and positioned him favourably to secure his spot on the Korn Ferry Tour next season.

Speaking about his success, Springer remained modest, saying, “We all want to finish in that No. 1 spot. We all come out here to play and to win and hopefully finish No. 1. I’m not going to think a lot about it, just try to play the best I possibly can these next two days and then wherever I finish, I finish.”

Competition Heats Up Hot on Springer’s heels is Derek Hitchner, who also tied the course record with a 9-under 62, sitting just one shot behind at 13-under. Alex Scott played consistent golf with a score of 65 and holds third place at 12-under.

A fierce battle for fourth place has unfolded, with Chris Korte, Taylor Funk, George Markham, Corey Shaun, and Eric Lilleboe all tied at 11-under. These competitors are determined to make their mark on the Fortinet Cup Championship leaderboard.

Noteworthy Performances

Springer’s front-nine 28 equaled the lowest nine-hole score on PGA TOUR Canada this season. His putting skills were on full display, sinking long-range putts with ease.

Hitchner showcased his ability to capitalize on opportunities, recording an eagle and seven birdies during his round. His performance put him squarely in contention for a top-five finish.

Alex Scott’s steady play, marked by two eagles and a solid 29 on the front nine, has positioned him well in the standings. He is currently projected to finish 19th on the Fortinet Cup list.

Fortinet Cup Standings In the race for the Fortinet Cup, Sam Choi leads the pack with 1,228 points, followed by Davis Lamb with 1,134 points. Etienne Papineau holds the third spot with 944 points. Hayden Springer’s impressive performance has elevated him to fourth place with 711 points, while Stuart Macdonald rounds out the top five with 707 points.

Canadian Contingent Among the Canadian participants in the tournament, Myles Creighton, Etienne Papineau, and Jared du Toit have positioned themselves well, all tied for 13th at 8-under after 36 holes. They aim to represent Canada with distinction in the later rounds.

Eagle Feats Eric McCardle continued his remarkable eagle streak, recording two eagles on his front nine. His four eagles in one tournament match a record set by Austen Christiansen. McCardle’s consistent performance has been a highlight of the event.

Changing Fortunes

Stuart Macdonald, who struggled in the first round, made a strong comeback with a 65, including an eagle during his back-nine 31. His resurgence is a testament to his resilience on the course.

Cooper Dossey, the last qualifier for the limited 60-player field, made a significant impact with a 64 in the first round. His new putter brought him success, and Dossey aims to maintain his momentum.

Jeffrey Kang’s second-round 64 propelled him into a tie for 13th place. His consistent performances over the past few weeks have solidified his status as a formidable competitor.

As the tournament progresses, the competition is heating up, promising thrilling golf action for fans and players alike. With no cut, the players will once again tee off at 8:30 a.m., setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the Fortinet Cup Championship.

Second-Round Weather: The weather conditions were cloudy early on, with clearing in the afternoon and temperatures warming to a high of 18°C. Winds were variable, ranging from NNW at 6-13 km/h.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Fortinet Cup Championship unfolds.