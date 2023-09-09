Fort Frances, get ready for a day with a mix of sun and clouds and a promise of sunshine. Here’s your weather update:

Today’s Weather Outlook: A Blend of Sun and Clouds with Fog Patches

The day begins with fog patches that will dissipate in the morning, making way for a mix of sun and clouds. Early in the afternoon, the wind will become north at 20 km/h. High temperature? A comfortable 21 degrees, offering a pleasant day.

Tonight’s Conditions: A Few Clouds and Light Winds

Tonight brings a few clouds, with the wind shifting from north 20 km/h to light early in the evening. The low temperature is expected to drop to 7 degrees, making for a cool and calm night.

Sunday’s Script: A Sunny Day Ahead

Sunday promises abundant sunshine. You can look forward to a sunny day with a high temperature of 21 degrees, offering perfect conditions for outdoor activities.

Embrace the Mix of Conditions and Enjoy the Upcoming Sunshine, Fort Frances!

As you go about your day, make the most of the mix of sun and clouds, and get ready to soak in the sunshine tomorrow. If you capture any cool weather pics or updates, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Have a wonderful day, Fort Frances!