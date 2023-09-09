Dryden, ON – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has successfully made an arrest in connection with a break and enter incident that occurred during the month of August. Here are the details:

Response to Break and Enter

On August 20, 2023, shortly after midnight, OPP officers responded to a reported break and enter in progress at a residence on Falls Road, Zealand Township. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of forced entry.

Charges and Arrest

Following a thorough investigation, on September 7, 2023, Gerald KELLAR, a 47-year-old resident of Dryden, ON, was taken into custody and subsequently charged with the following criminal offences:

Theft under $5,000 : Under Section 334(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada, this offence carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment if convicted.

: Under Section 334(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada, this offence carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment if convicted. Mischief under $5,000 : As per Section 430(4) of the Criminal Code, the maximum penalty for this offence is two years imprisonment.

: As per Section 430(4) of the Criminal Code, the maximum penalty for this offence is two years imprisonment. Assault with a Weapon : This serious offence, outlined in Section 267(a) of the Criminal Code, can result in a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison upon conviction.

: This serious offence, outlined in Section 267(a) of the Criminal Code, can result in a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison upon conviction. Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm : Under Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code, this offence carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.

: Under Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code, this offence carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment. Adult Failure to Comply with Release Order X 3: Contravention of a release order, as per Section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code, is a criminal offence with penalties that may include imprisonment.

Legal Proceedings

Gerald KELLAR has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 11, 2023.

The Dryden OPP continues to investigate this matter diligently and is committed to upholding the law and ensuring justice is served.