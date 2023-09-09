Thunder Bay – Entertainment – Consortium Aurora Borealis is thrilled to present Toronto’s renowned three-time JUNO-winning Gryphon Trio in concert, as our special guests celebrate their 30th Anniversary and Consortium its 45th! Noted for its highly-refined, dynamic performances and superb interpretations, this award-winning ensemble tours, concertizes, and records extensively, and enjoys an impressive international reputation.

Saturday, September 30, 2023, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Trinity United Church, 30 S. Algoma Street, Thunder Bay

$25; $15 students, at the door. 11 and under free

Pianist Jamie Parker, violinist Annalee Patipatanakoon, and cellist Roman Borys will perform a stunning programme consisting of Beethoven’s middle-period “Ghost” Trio, Opus 70 no. 1, Brahms’ poetic and passionate Trio No. 1, Opus 8, and Dinuk Wijeratne’s rhapsodic, evocative “Love Triangle”, which was commissioned by the Trio.

The Gryphon Trio has been long regarded as one of the finest chamber music ensembles in the world.

Be dazzled by the virtuosity, expressibity, and passiono with which they perform. The Globe and mail stated that “Jamie Parker has “ten of the nimblest fingers in the business.” The Los Angeles Times wrote “This is a piano trio that plays with strength and unanimity … big, bold, almost orchestral performances. The Gryphon brings bravura spirit to the piano trio.”

Experience the excitement of live performance by the Glorious Gryphons! This is a Consortium season highlight, not to be missed!

Concert sponsor: Saverio Veltri: TD Wealth

Concert tickets are available in person or online.

For details visit https://consortiumab.org/tickets

$25; $15 students, at the door; 11 and under free

Telephone: 768-7420

E-mail: inquiries@consortiumab.org