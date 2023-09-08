Wasaho Cree Nation, it’s time to embrace a day with a mix of sun and clouds, and there’s a chance of showers in the forecast.

Here’s your weather update:

Today’s Weather Outlook: A Mix of Sun and Clouds with Showers Possible

The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30 percent chance of showers. High temperature? A warm 23 degrees, with a humidex of 25, making it a pleasant day. The UV index is high at 6, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you plan on spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear Skies and a Cooler Night

As night falls, expect clear skies and a cooler night ahead. The low temperature drops to 9 degrees, signalling a pleasant and clear evening.

Saturday’s Script: A Mix of Sun and Clouds with a Chance of Showers

Saturday follows a similar pattern with a mix of sun and clouds, and again, a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will reach 20 degrees, offering a comfortable day.

Stay Weather-Wise and Enjoy the Mix of Conditions, Wasaho Cree Nation!

As you plan your day, be prepared for the possibility of showers and enjoy the mix of sun and clouds. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Have a great day, Wasaho Cree Nation!