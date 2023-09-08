Wabigoon, Vermilion Bay, and Dryden, expect mainly cloudy conditions today with a slight chance of showers. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Outlook: Mainly Cloudy with a 30 Percent Chance of Showers

The day starts mainly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. High temperature? A comfortable 21 degrees, offering pleasant conditions. The UV index is moderate at 5, so applying sunscreen is a good idea if you plan on spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear Skies with Fog Patches Later

As night falls, the skies will clear, leading to clear conditions. However, be prepared for fog patches to develop after midnight. The low temperature drops to 11 degrees.

Saturday’s Script: A Mix of Sun and Clouds with a Slight Chance of Showers

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, along with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature reaches 20 degrees, providing a pleasant day.

Stay Weather-Wise and Be Prepared for Changing Conditions, Wabigoon, Vermilion Bay, and Dryden!

As you go about your day, keep an eye out for potential showers and embrace the mix of sun and clouds. If you capture any cool weather pics or updates, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Have a great day and weekend in Wabigoon, Vermilion Bay, and Dryden!