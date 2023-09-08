Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking public assistance in locating Jesse RAJALA, a 12-year-old who has been reported missing. Here are the details:

Missing Since September 6

Jesse RAJALA was last seen during the evening hours of Wednesday, September 6, in the 400 block area of Harold Street North.

Description of Jesse

Jesse is a white male, approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall, and has a thin build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Last Seen Outfit

At the time of his disappearance, Jesse was wearing a black-and-blue hoodie, black track pants, black-and-white shoes, and a baseball cap with an orange visor.

Urgent Call for Information

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jesse RAJALA, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, you can provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.