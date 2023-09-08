Thunder Bay, get ready for a sunny start to the weekend, although there’s a chance of showers in the forecast. Here’s your weather update:

Today’s Weather Preview: Sunshine and Clearing Fog

The day begins with sunny skies and fog patches that will dissipate in the morning. High temperature? A comfortable 20 degrees, making it a pleasant day. The UV index is high at 6, so don’t forget to apply sunscreen to stay protected.

Tonight’s Conditions: A Few Clouds and a Cool Evening

As night falls, you can expect a few clouds and a cool evening. The low temperature drops to 7 degrees, signalling a refreshing night.

Saturday’s Outlook: A Mix of Sun and Clouds with a Chance of Showers

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 percent chance of showers in the mix. The high temperature rises to 23 degrees, providing a warmer day.

Stay Weather-Wise and Be Prepared for Possible Showers, Thunder Bay!

As you enjoy the sunny start to the weekend, keep in mind the chance of showers on Saturday. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Have a fantastic day in Thunder Bay!