Fort Frances, ON – The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has swiftly responded to a report of a stolen vehicle, leading to the arrest of an individual involved in the theft and the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Here’s what transpired:

Stolen Vehicle Reported

On September 7, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Rainy River District OPP received a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The incident occurred in the 400 block on Scott Street in Fort Frances. In the aftermath of the initial report, officers received a second call describing an erratic driver. This driver appeared to match the description of the stolen vehicle and was traveling eastbound on Highway 11.

Quick Response and Apprehension

A little after 3:00 p.m. on the same day, the Rainy River District OPP successfully located the stolen vehicle, which was now more than 100 kilometers from its point of theft. The officers arrested a male driver and a female passenger who were found in possession of the stolen vehicle.

Impaired Driving Unveiled

Further investigation revealed that the driver of the stolen motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol at the time of their arrest.

Charges Laid

As a result of these events, William ELLIOT, a 28-year-old resident of Rayside-Balfour, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (in Canada)

Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand

Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused has been detained in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on September 8, 2023.

Appeal for Information

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Rainy River District OPP Detachment. If preferred, individuals can provide their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Protecting Your Vehicle

In light of this incident, the OPP emphasizes the importance of securing vehicles properly. Motorists are urged to take measures to protect their vehicles, as the responsibility ultimately lies with the owner. The simple adage applies: Lock It or Lose It!

Reporting Impaired Driving

The OPP remains committed to road safety and encourages individuals to report suspected impaired driving. You can do so by contacting the police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The Rainy River District OPP Detachment’s prompt action not only led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle but also resulted in the apprehension of the impaired driver, contributing to the safety of the community’s roadways.