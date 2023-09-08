Sachigo Lake, it’s a showery start to the day, with the mercury at +11, but conditions will improve later on. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Situation: Showers with a Cool High

The day begins with showers and a temperature of +11 at 4:00 am. As the morning progresses, the wind, initially blowing from the south at 20 km/h, will become light. By noon, it will shift to the northwest, gusting to 40. The high temperature for the day is expected to reach 16 degrees. The UV index is low at 2, so you won’t need much sunscreen today.

Tonight’s Outlook: A Few Showers Ending, Then Partly Cloudy

As night falls, the weather will improve. A few showers are expected to end in the evening, followed by partly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of showers. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light early in the evening. The low temperature drops to 8 degrees.

Stay Weather-Wise and Enjoy the Improving Conditions, Sachigo Lake!

As you start your day with showers, keep an umbrella handy, but know that conditions will clear up later on. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Stay dry and enjoy the improving weather, Sachigo Lake!