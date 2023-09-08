Kenora, prepare for a day that includes a mix of sun and clouds, along with a slight chance of showers. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Story: A Blend of Sun and Clouds with a Slight Chance of Showers

The day brings a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the forecast. High temperature? A comfortable 21 degrees, offering a pleasant day. The UV index is moderate at 5, so it’s a good idea to apply sunscreen if you’ll be spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear Night with Some Clouds Late

As night falls, you can expect clear skies, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. The low temperature drops to 10 degrees, signalling a mild night.

Saturday’s Script: A Mix of Sun and Clouds Continues

Saturday follows a similar pattern with a mix of sun and clouds. The high temperature remains at 21 degrees, providing comfortable conditions.

Stay Weather-Wise and Enjoy the Mix of Conditions, Kenora!

As you go about your day, be prepared for the possibility of showers, and enjoy the mix of sun and clouds. If you capture any cool weather pics or updates, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Have a wonderful day, Kenora!