Thunder Bay, ON – A Thunder Bay resident is now facing several charges related to mischief following a string of incidents where vehicle windows were deliberately smashed on the city’s south side.

Here are the details:

Spate of Vandalism

On the evening of Thursday, September 7, the Thunder Bay Police Service received reports of multiple vehicles in the 700 block of Arthur Street West, particularly at the Hampton Inn, having their windows shattered. Officers from the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to investigate the matter, responding just before 10:50 p.m.

The Suspect’s Method

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that the suspect had employed a crowbar to wreak havoc on the parked vehicles. Witnesses reported that the male suspect was wearing safety glasses and thick work gloves during the incidents. Furthermore, it appears that the owners of the targeted vehicles were unknown to him.

Swift Apprehension

Law enforcement swiftly located the male suspect in the vicinity of Donald and James Streets. Without any resistance, they took him into custody.

Extent of Damage

During their investigation, police identified a total of eight vehicles that had sustained damage as a result of the vandalism spree.

Charges Laid

Jacob William MAYO, a 24-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, now faces the following charges:

Mischief – Destroy or Damage Property (x8)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He made an appearance in bail court on Friday, September 8, and has been remanded into custody pending a future court date.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively investigating this series of incidents, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to come forward.