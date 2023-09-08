Fort Frances, get ready for a day filled with a mix of sun and clouds, along with a chance of showers. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Preview: A Blend of Sun and Clouds with Showers Possible

The day will bring you a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the forecast. High temperature? A warm 23 degrees, with a humidex of 25, making it a pleasant day. The UV index is high at 6, so ensure you’ve got your sunscreen on hand for any outdoor activities.

Tonight’s Conditions: Clear Skies and a Cooler Evening

As night descends, expect clear skies and a cooler evening. The low temperature drops to 9 degrees, offering a refreshing night.

Saturday’s Outlook: More Mix of Sun and Clouds with a Chance of Showers

Saturday continues the trend with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature reaches 20 degrees, maintaining comfortable conditions.

Saturday Night’s Forecast: Cloudy Skies and a Mild Night

Saturday night turns cloudy, with a low temperature of 10 degrees, signalling a mild night.

Stay Weather-Wise and Enjoy the Mix of Conditions, Fort Frances!

As you go about your day, be prepared for the possibility of showers and embrace the mix of sun and clouds. If you capture any cool weather pics or updates, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Have a fantastic day, Fort Frances!