Wasaho Cree Nation, get ready for a mix of conditions over the next few days, but brighter skies are on the horizon. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Scenario: Cloudy Skies with Moderate UV Index

The day starts with cloudy skies and a gentle southeast wind at 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High temperature? A cool 13 degrees, so you might want to grab a light jacket if you’re heading out. The UV index is moderate at 3 – no immediate need for sunscreen today.

Tonight’s Outlook: Mainly Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

As night falls, expect mainly cloudy conditions, with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. The wind will be blowing from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The low temperature drops to 8 degrees.

Friday’s Script: Showers with Southeast Winds

Friday brings showers to the scene, with the wind continuing from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The high temperature reaches 14 degrees, making it a day for indoor activities. The UV index is low at 1, so no need to worry about sunscreen.

Stay Weather-Wise and Look Forward to Clearer Skies, Wasaho Cree Nation!

As the mix of weather conditions comes and goes, make sure you’re prepared for changing conditions. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Keep an eye on the skies, Wasaho Cree Nation, and enjoy the clearing conditions on Saturday!