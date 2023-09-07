Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon, it’s a day of clouds transitioning into sunshine, setting the stage for a pleasant weekend ahead. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Tale: Cloudy Skies Turning Sunny

The day starts under cloudy skies, but don’t worry – as the morning progresses, those clouds will give way to a mix of sun and clouds, and you’ll see brighter conditions near noon. High temperature? A comfortable 18 degrees, so it’s a great day to enjoy the outdoors. The UV index is high at 6, so don’t forget your sunscreen to stay protected.

Tonight’s Outlook: Clear Night with Some Clouds Late

As night falls, expect clear skies, becoming partly cloudy overnight. The low temperature will drop to 11 degrees, signalling a mild night ahead.

Friday’s Script: A Mix of Sun and Clouds with a Slight Chance of Showers

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with a slight 30 percent chance of showers in the mix. The high temperature rises to 21 degrees, making it a warmer and pleasant day. The UV index is moderate at 5 – so keep that sunscreen handy if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Stay Weather-Wise and Get Ready for a Bright Weekend, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon!

As you embrace the transition from clouds to sunshine, make sure you’re prepared for changing weather conditions on Friday. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the sunny outlook and pleasant temperatures, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon!