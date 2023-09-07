Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Cadence Fletcher, who has been reported missing.

Here are the details:

Last Known Sighting

Cadence Fletcher was last seen on September 6, 2023, in the vicinity of the 500 block of Cambrian Crescent, at approximately 11:30 pm.

Description

Cadence is described as a white female, standing approximately 5′ 2″ tall, with a slim build. She has a light complexion, short brown hair, and blue eyes. At the time of her disappearance, Cadence was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green pants, and black and white Converse shoes.

Urgent Appeal

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information about Cadence’s whereabouts to come forward and help locate her. You can contact the police at (807) 684-1200. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Your assistance is crucial in reuniting Cadence with her family and ensuring her safety.