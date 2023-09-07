Thunder Bay, it’s time to look forward to brighter skies ahead. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Update: Cloudy with Clearing Skies

The day starts with mainly cloudy conditions, but don’t worry – as the morning progresses, those clouds will clear away, making way for sunshine. High temperature? A comfortable 17 degrees, offering a pleasant day to enjoy the outdoors. The UV index is high at 6, so make sure to apply sunscreen to stay protected.

Tonight’s Outlook: Clear Night with Possible Fog Patches

As night falls, expect clear skies and the possibility of fog patches developing near midnight. The low temperature drops to plus 2 degrees, with the chance of patchy frost.

Friday’s Script: Sunny Skies with Fog Dissipating

Friday is all about sunshine, with any lingering fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high temperature rises to 20 degrees, making it a warmer and brighter day. The UV index remains high at 6 – so keep that sunscreen handy if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Stay Weather-Wise and Embrace the Sunshine, Thunder Bay!

As the clouds give way to sunshine, make sure you’re prepared for changing weather conditions on Friday. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the sunny outlook, Thunder Bay!