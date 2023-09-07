Dryden, ON – Three officers from the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were attacked with an edged weapon while responding to an assault call on Pitt Avenue in the City of Dryden.

Here’s what transpired:

Assault on Officers

On September 5, 2023, just after 8:30 p.m., Dryden OPP officers rushed to the scene of an assault. Upon arrival, they were confronted by an individual wielding an edged weapon. The situation quickly escalated as the suspect attacked three officers.

Officer Injuries

Two of the officers sustained injuries requiring medical attention and were transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services. Fortunately, their injuries, described as serious but non-life-threatening, did not keep them hospitalized for long, and both have since been released. The third officer suffered minor injuries that did not necessitate hospitalization.

Arrest and Charges

As a result of this violent incident, Dilan AMES, a 30-year-old resident of Dryden, has been apprehended and is now facing a series of charges under the Criminal Code, including:

Aggravated Assault of Peace Officer (two counts)

(two counts) Assault with a Weapon

Resist Peace Officer (three counts)

(three counts) Public Mischief

It’s worth noting that Ames had previously been released from custody on a Conditional Sentence Order stemming from an incident on December 3, 2022, where they were charged with Assault Peace Officer.

The accused is currently in custody and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.