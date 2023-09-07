Sachigo Lake, it’s time to soak up the sunshine today because a wet and rainy weekend is on the horizon. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Report: Sunny Skies and Moderate UV Index

Today brings mainly sunny skies to brighten up your day. The wind blows gently from the southeast at 20 km/h, and the high temperature reaches a comfortable 16 degrees. The UV index is moderate at 5, so if you plan to be outdoors, don’t forget your sunscreen.

Tonight’s Outlook: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

As night falls, the clouds start to roll in, bringing a 60 percent chance of showers. The wind shifts to the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the evening. The low temperature drops to 9 degrees, marking a cooler night.

Friday’s Script: Cloudy Skies with a Chance of Showers

Friday keeps things cloudy, and there’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the mix. The high temperature stays at 16 degrees, making it a day with similar conditions to Thursday.

Stay Weather-Wise and Prepare for a Wet Weekend, Sachigo Lake!

As you enjoy the sunny day, make sure to prepare for the rainy weekend ahead. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay dry and enjoy the sunny moments, Sachigo Lake!