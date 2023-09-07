THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The Northwest Region is facing new trials as two additional fires have been confirmed by the late afternoon of September 7.

New Firefronts Emerge

Fort Frances 45: Situated near Batchewaung Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, roughly 15 kilometers south of Atikokan, this formidable 0.6-hectare blaze remains uncontrolled. Nipigon 109: Found south of Makokibatan Lake, approximately 53 kilometers southeast of Eabametoong (Fort Hope) First Nation, this 0.5-hectare fire also defies our attempts at control.

Battling the Blaze: Current Status

At this time, the Northwest Region grapples with 22 active fires. Among them, two stand uncontested, one is held, five are under control, and 14 are vigilantly observed.

In a positive turn, reconnaissance flights in the Nipigon sector were able to declare five fires extinguished today, with an additional fire called out in the Sioux Lookout sector.

Varied Fire Hazard Landscape

The wildland fire hazard predominantly remains at a low risk level across the Northwest Region. However, an exception lies in the Sioux Narrows area within the Kenora sector, where a moderate hazard prevails.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of fire hazard conditions in your vicinity and a comprehensive overview of regional fires, explore our Interactive Map.

Supporting the Battle: Comply with Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

As we transition into the fall season, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services implores the public to exercise caution during outdoor burning activities. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, consider eco-friendly alternatives such as composting or utilizing your local landfill.

Should you need to burn, please adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations. These stipulate that fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always equip yourself with adequate tools and water to contain the fire on-site. Familiarize yourself with the rules for safe outdoor burning by consulting the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Reporting an Inferno