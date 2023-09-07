The Hunt for Glory Continues

Thunder Bay – SPORTS – The Lakehead University Thunderwolves Hockey team is gearing up for another exhilarating season as they announce the availability of season tickets for the 2022-2023 campaign. Fresh off their remarkable triumph as the OUA West Division champions last year, the Thunderwolves are determined to build on that success and deliver a season that fans will remember for years to come.

For your season tix call or visit the Fort William Gardens Box Office from 10:30 to 2:30 at 807-625-2929.

Powerhouse New Recruits

The Thunderwolves have bolstered their roster with some exciting new talent, ensuring they remain a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

Nick DeGrazia – Lighting Up the OHL

One of the most promising additions to the Thunderwolves is Nick DeGrazia, who boasts an impressive record of 25 goals in just 53 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). DeGrazia’s scoring prowess is expected to add a dynamic dimension to the Thunderwolves’ offense.

Ed McNeil – Defensive Anchor

Ed McNeil, recognized as the top Canadian Jr. A defensemen in the 2022-2023 season, brings his exceptional defensive skills to Lakehead. McNeil’s ability to shut down opponents and make crucial plays from the blue line is set to be a game-changer for the Thunderwolves.

Returning Stars

The Thunderwolves are not only relying on fresh faces; they also have a lineup of key players returning to the ice.

Griffen Fox – MVP Continues to Shine

Griffen Fox, the team’s MVP, will once again lead the charge. His all-around skills and leadership qualities make him an invaluable asset to the team.

Spencer Blackwell – First Team All Star

Spencer Blackwell, recognized as a First Team All Star, promises to deliver another season of outstanding performance and contribute to the team’s success.

Keighan Gerrie – Rookies’ Goal Machine

Keighan Gerrie, who led the rookies with an impressive 15 goals last season, is set to continue his scoring streak and play a pivotal role in the Thunderwolves’ offense.

Josh Van Unen – Rookie of The Year

Josh Van Unen, the OUA West Rookie of the Year, is back to build on his phenomenal debut season and solidify his status as a rising star in the league.

Olivier Pouliot – Playoff Hero

Olivier Pouliot, the hero of the clinching game against TOR with a hat trick, returns to deliver clutch performances when it matters most.

Christian Cicigoi & Max Wright – Goalie Tandem

The Thunderwolves’ goaltending will be anchored by the dynamic duo of Christian Cicigoi and Max Wright, providing a formidable last line of defense.

Tyler Jette – Leading the Pack

Tyler Jette, the team captain, will be at the helm once again, guiding the Thunderwolves with his experience and leadership on and off the ice.

With this mix of seasoned veterans and talented newcomers, the Lakehead University Thunderwolves Hockey team is poised for a thrilling season. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action—get your season tickets now and join the pack for what promises to be the most anticipated season in recent memory. The hunt for glory continues, and it’s going to be a wild ride!