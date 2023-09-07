Honouring the Legacy

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Lakehead University in Thunder Bay is set to host a series of Truth and Reconciliation events throughout September. These events aim to pay tribute to residential school survivors, their families, and the children who never returned home.

The Symbol of Remembrance

On Thursday, September 7, Lakehead University representatives took a powerful step by raising the National Truth and Reconciliation flag outside the Agora. This flag, known as the Survivors’ Flag, serves as a poignant symbol of remembrance, dedicated to honouring residential school survivors and the countless lives and communities impacted by Canada’s residential school system.

Meaningful Engagement

Dr. Gillian Siddall, Lakehead’s President and Vice-Chancellor, expressed her pride in the university’s ongoing commitment to reconciliation. She emphasized the importance of engaging meaningfully with the Calls to Action outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report. Dr. Siddall hopes that students, faculty, and staff will actively participate in the upcoming events to deepen their understanding of Truth and Reconciliation and its significance for Canada’s future.

Education for Reconciliation

Denise Baxter, Vice-Provost, Indigenous Initiatives, stressed the significance of education in the reconciliation process. Lakehead University has collaborated with numerous nations and communities to actively engage in reconciliation efforts. September serves as a reminder of these efforts and a recommitment to working collaboratively on pathways forward.

A Global Call

Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum of Nishnawbe Aski Nation underscored the global significance of incorporating true history into educational institutions worldwide. She emphasized the need for every educational institution, both in Canada and abroad, to adopt and integrate the authentic history of Indigenous peoples into their curriculum.

Unity and Healing

Donelda DeLaRonde, Executive Director of Red Sky Métis Independent Nation, highlighted the essence of reconciliation as a journey toward unity and equality, achieved through dedication, education, and respect. Raising the Survivors’ Flag symbolizes collective efforts to acknowledge the past and work toward healing in the community.

Community Commitment

Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff recognized the significance of raising the Survivors’ Flag as an act of creating space and place to acknowledge the past while addressing the ongoing challenge of promoting healing in the community.

A Month of Commemoration

Lakehead University invite the public to participate in a series of free events throughout September, leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Upcoming Events