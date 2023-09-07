Honouring the Legacy
THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Lakehead University in Thunder Bay is set to host a series of Truth and Reconciliation events throughout September. These events aim to pay tribute to residential school survivors, their families, and the children who never returned home.
The Symbol of Remembrance
On Thursday, September 7, Lakehead University representatives took a powerful step by raising the National Truth and Reconciliation flag outside the Agora. This flag, known as the Survivors’ Flag, serves as a poignant symbol of remembrance, dedicated to honouring residential school survivors and the countless lives and communities impacted by Canada’s residential school system.
Meaningful Engagement
Dr. Gillian Siddall, Lakehead’s President and Vice-Chancellor, expressed her pride in the university’s ongoing commitment to reconciliation. She emphasized the importance of engaging meaningfully with the Calls to Action outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report. Dr. Siddall hopes that students, faculty, and staff will actively participate in the upcoming events to deepen their understanding of Truth and Reconciliation and its significance for Canada’s future.
Education for Reconciliation
Denise Baxter, Vice-Provost, Indigenous Initiatives, stressed the significance of education in the reconciliation process. Lakehead University has collaborated with numerous nations and communities to actively engage in reconciliation efforts. September serves as a reminder of these efforts and a recommitment to working collaboratively on pathways forward.
A Global Call
Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum of Nishnawbe Aski Nation underscored the global significance of incorporating true history into educational institutions worldwide. She emphasized the need for every educational institution, both in Canada and abroad, to adopt and integrate the authentic history of Indigenous peoples into their curriculum.
Unity and Healing
Donelda DeLaRonde, Executive Director of Red Sky Métis Independent Nation, highlighted the essence of reconciliation as a journey toward unity and equality, achieved through dedication, education, and respect. Raising the Survivors’ Flag symbolizes collective efforts to acknowledge the past and work toward healing in the community.
Community Commitment
Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff recognized the significance of raising the Survivors’ Flag as an act of creating space and place to acknowledge the past while addressing the ongoing challenge of promoting healing in the community.
A Month of Commemoration
Lakehead University invite the public to participate in a series of free events throughout September, leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.
Upcoming Events
- September 11: Join artist Ryan Pooman in a community-based art project in the Agora from 2:30 to 3:30 pm, followed by a conversation on reconciliation.
- September 13: Attend Tipi Talk with Elder Sheila Decorte from 12 to 1 pm in the Agora Circle, engaging in discussions on reconciliation.
- September 16: A Fall Harvest Feast will be held from 11 am to 2 pm at the Sweat Lodge Site, featuring cultural teachings and traditional foods.
- September 18: Artist Ryan Pooman returns to the Agora from 10 am to 2 pm to continue the creation of a permanent art piece.
- September 19: Powley Day will be celebrated in the Agora from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, commemorating the Métis rights victory at the Supreme Court of Canada.
- September 21: Melody Chislett-Morris from Métis Nation of Ontario will host a Métis 101 workshop from 12 to 3 pm in the Faculty Lounge, offering insights into Métis history and culture.
- September 22: Dr. Kristin Burnett, Dr. Judith Leggatt, and Dr. Toby Rollo will discuss Settler Responsibility, Reconciliation, and the Indigenous Content Requirement from 10:30 am to 11:30 am in ATAC 5035.
- September 25: Artist Ryan Pooman returns to unveil the collaborative art piece in the Agora from 12 to 1 pm.
- September 28: Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux, Lakehead’s Chair on Truth and Reconciliation, will hold a virtual talk (Zoom) from 12 to 1 pm, exploring the role of universities in meeting the challenge of reconciliation.