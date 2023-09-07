Kenora, it’s time to look forward to a brighter weekend ahead. Here’s your weather forecast:

Today’s Weather Report: Clearing Skies and High UV Index

The day starts with clearing skies, making way for a sunny and pleasant day. The high temperature is set to reach a comfortable 19 degrees, so it’s a great day to enjoy the outdoors. The UV index is high at 6, so don’t forget your sunscreen to protect against those sun rays.

Tonight’s Outlook: Clear Skies with a Chance of Showers Overnight

As night falls, the skies remain clear, but there’s a twist – increasing cloudiness near midnight with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. The low temperature drops to 11 degrees, signalling a cooler night.

Friday’s Script: A Mix of Sun and Cloud with a Slight Chance of Showers

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the mix. The high temperature rises to 23 degrees, with a humidex of 26, making it a warmer day. The UV index is moderate at 5 – so keep that sunscreen handy if you’re planning outdoor activities.

Stay Weather-Wise and Embrace the Sunshine, Kenora!

As you prepare for the weekend, make sure you’re ready for a mix of weather conditions on Friday. If you have any cool weather pics or updates to share, send them our way at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy the sunny outlook, Kenora!